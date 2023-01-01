Tom Fraki is a news reporter for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal, covering news in Crosslake, Breezy Point and Pequot Lakes. He reports on Crosslake and Breezy Point city councils, as well as the Pequot Lakes School Board.

He also writes a personal column called Tom’s Take where he writes stories about himself and life in the lakes area.

He’s been a journalist for more than five years since he graduated in 2018 from the University of Minnesota with a degree in journalism and digital media.

He started his career publishing his own blog, Dead Wax Media, where he writes stories about musicians and music. He started at the Echo Journal in August 2023 as a news reporter.

Contact him at tom.fraki@pineandlakes.com or 218-855-5863 (be sure to leave a message).