Sports | Prep
Youth Basketball: Tigers compete at Target Center

The team faced Pillager in the house of the Timberwolves

On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Pine River-Backus fifth- and sixth-grade boys basketball team traveled to the Target Center, where they faced the Pillager Huskies sixth-grade team on the same floor used by the Minnesota Timberwolves. The team then had the chance to watch the Timberwolves beat the Houston Rockets 129-117. Front row, from left: Bryce Digiovanni, Ethan Simmons, Adam Roubal, Braidy Bryant, Carter Splichal, Jon Downie and Braxtyn Miller. Back row: Bryce Mink, Jackson Kelley, Dawson Gravelle, Anthony Holtz Onken, Ethan Vanderark, Carter Eveland, and Charles Erickson.
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
November 25, 2022 01:55 PM
MINNEAPOLIS — On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Pine River-Backus fifth- and sixth-grade boys basketball team traveled to the Target Center, where they faced the Pillager Huskies sixth-grade team on the same floor used by the Minnesota Timberwolves. The team then had the chance to watch the Timberwolves beat the Houston Rockets 129-117. Front row, from left: Bryce Digiovanni, Ethan Simmons, Adam Roubal, Braidy Bryant, Carter Splichal, Jon Downie and Braxtyn Miller. Back row: Bryce Mink, Jackson Kelley, Dawson Gravelle, Anthony Holtz Onken, Ethan Vanderark, Carter Eveland, and Charles Erickson.

