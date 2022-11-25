Youth Basketball: Tigers compete at Target Center

MINNEAPOLIS — On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Pine River-Backus fifth- and sixth-grade boys basketball team traveled to the Target Center, where they faced the Pillager Huskies sixth-grade team on the same floor used by the Minnesota Timberwolves. The team then had the chance to watch the Timberwolves beat the Houston Rockets 129-117. Front row, from left: Bryce Digiovanni, Ethan Simmons, Adam Roubal, Braidy Bryant, Carter Splichal, Jon Downie and Braxtyn Miller. Back row: Bryce Mink, Jackson Kelley, Dawson Gravelle, Anthony Holtz Onken, Ethan Vanderark, Carter Eveland, and Charles Erickson.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.



Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!