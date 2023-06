PEQUOT LAKES โ€” Pequot Lakes Community Education tennis lessons were held from Monday, June 5, to Thursday, June 8, on the high school tennis courts.

More than 40 students in grades 1-6 learned basic strokes such as volley, forehand, backhand and serve at the camp.

Varsity girls' tennis coach Mindi Brill and players Kessa Eggert, Kelbee Lampi and Quinn Trottier facilitated games and drills to help children develop a love of the game.

Third- and fourth-grade participants in Pequot Lakes' tennis camp. Front row, from left: Madelyn Sandin, Scarlet Alexander, Andi Johnson, Maddie Stoerzinger, Darci Martini, Eve Olson, Kylie Kostreba and Ruby Wheeler. Back row: Arthur Pearson, Lee Devine, Marlee Peters, Olivia Headlee, Landry Sayer, Sophie Naffziger, Tempe Moody and Elsie Neale. Contributed