Wrestling: Three seniors named MVP at team banquet

PINE RIVER — The Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Roadcrew celebrated its season with a banquet on Monday, March 27.

The Road Crew finished the season with a record of 31-3 – best in program history – and was undefeated in the Mid-State Conference on the way to the team’s third Section 8AA Championship. They ultimately finished sixth in the state.

The team had 10 section placewinners and five state tournament participants – Parker Zutter, Easton Miller, Trey Tuchtenhagen, Corbin Knapp and Riley Peters

More Road Crew Wrestling





Seniors Miller, Tuchtenhagen and Knapp were named co-recipients of the team’s “Most Valuable Wrestler” Award, while Owen Dabill was named Rookie of the Year and Peters was named most improved.

Grant Thompson earned the team’s Jackhammer Award, while Parker Zutter was recognized for having the most takedowns in 2022-23 with 84 total. Zutter and Miller led the team in falls with 28 each.

ADVERTISEMENT

Knapp and Brady Ruhl were named to the Section 8AA All-Academic Team, and the team as a whole earned a Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association Gold Academic Plaque for a 3.50 team GPA. It was the first time the Road Crew had earned the gold plaque after receiving silver many times.

Knapp was also named the Al Olson Memorial Scholarship recipient and also earned one of only eight scholarship awards in the entire state from the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association.

Zutter, Miller, Tuchtenhagen, Knapp, Chance Abraham and Payton Scott earned all-conference honors, while Ruhl, Peters and Earl Stockman were honorable mentions.

The team also recognized its junior varsity wrestlers, honoring Gage Parkin for earning the most falls (16), Landon Ashman for the most takedowns (42) and Logan Tymenski for being the JV Rookie of the Year.