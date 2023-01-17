Wrestling: Road Crew wins Lake Park tournament

LAKE PARK — Parker Zutter, Trey Tuchtenhagen and Corbin Knapp all won their respective weight classes with three falls for the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew, who had six wrestlers capture finish first en route to a team title in the 45th Annual Lake Park-Audubon Invitational Friday, Jan. 13.

Easton Miller, Brady Ruhl and Riley Peters were the other three wrestlers to capture individual titles, with Ruhl going 4-0 and Miller and Peters each finishing 3-0. Trevor Holmberg, Sean Kilpatrick and Payton Scott finished in second and Earl Stockman placed third for PL/PRB.

“We felt we had a great chance of winning if everyone wrestled up to their capabilities,” said Road Crew coach Travis Hoffarth, whose team also won the tournament last year. “We had 13 semifinalists and nine made the championship. We came ready to compete and everyone wrestled really well.”

The Road Crew were scheduled to compete at Perham Tuesday, Jan. 17, before wrestling at the Detroit Lakes tournament Friday, Jan. 20.

The Road Crew's 16-0 start is the best in program history, and some of their top individual records are Zutter 26-0, Knapp and Miller 23-2, Chance Abraham 20-2, Tuchtenhagen 23-4, Peters 21-5, and Ruhl at 20-6.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Earl Stockman, Tayten Mick, Trevor Holmberg and Sean Kilpatrick also have 13 or more victories,” Hoffarth said. “Everyone in our program is contributing, that includes the kids that haven't hit the varsity mat. This is a full team effort. We are the ‘hunters’ this season. In order to have success, we have to be prepared and continue to be resilient.”

Team scores: 1-PL/PRB 284.5, 2-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 191, 3-Osakis 150, 4-Fergus Falls 141, 5-Pelican Rapids 141, 6-United Clay Becker 104.5, 7-Grand Forks Central 77, 8-Fertile-Beltrami 63, 9-Mahnomen-Waubun 11

Road Crew results:

106: 2-Trevor Holmberg 3-1

113: 1-Parker Zutter 3-0

120: 1-Easton Miller 3-0

126: 4-Tayten Mick 3-2, Owen Dabill 1-2

132: 2-Sean Kilpatrick 3-1, 6-Caleb Swenson

138: 6-Lathan Jillson 1-3, Shaunn Reyes 0-2

145: 1-Brady Ruhl 4-0

152: 4-James Cummings 1-2

160: 4-Grant Thompson 1-2

170: 3-Earl Stockman 3-1, 6-Paxton Goddard 1-3

182: 1-Trey Tuchtenhagen 3-0

195: 1-Corbin Knapp 3-0, 6-Kamrin Hulke 1-3

220: 2-Payton Scott 2-1

285: 1-Riley Peters 3-0

Road Crew improves to 16-0

On Thursday, Jan. 12, the Road Crew defeated host Foley 39-27, plus beating Zimmerman 84-0 and Milaca 49-20.

“Milaca and Foley both have good teams and a great tradition within their programs,” Hoffarth said. “We came out strong and aggressive against Milaca, who didn't score until the 145 match. Zimmerman is in rebuild mode. They have a few quality kids, but we were able to get some of our more experienced guys on their best kids.”

A key match was against the Foley Falcons, according to Hoffarth.

“We felt Foley was the team with the most balanced lineup,” he said. “They have solid kids from top to bottom. The key to our victory was not giving up the bonus points. We have really focused on the importance of fighting for each other. We know we have guys in our lineup that will earn bonus points, so if we can eliminate the opponent's opportunities we are in good shape.”

It was the first matchup against the Falcons since the Road Crew lost to Foley in the first round of the 2014 state tournament.

“This was the first time beating Foley in our program’s history,” Hoffarth said. “so it was a nice feather in our cap.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Holmberg, Zutter, Miller, Ruhl, Abraham, Tuchtenhagen and Knapp all finished 3-0.

Road Crew results:

106: Trevor Holmberg 3-0

113: Parker Zutter 3-0

120: Easton Miller 2-0

126: Tayten Mick 1-0, Miller 1-0, Owen Dabill 1-0

132: Caleb Swenson 1-0 p, Sean Kilpatrick 1-1

138: Sean Kilpatrick 1-0, Shaunn Reyes 1-0, Swenson 0-1

145: Shaunn Reyes 0-1, Brady Ruhl 2-0

152: Brady Ruhl 1-0, Chance Abraham 2-0

160: Chance Abraham 1-0, Grant Thompson 1-1

170: Paxton Goddard 1-2

182: Trey Tuchtenhagen 3-0

195: Corbin Knapp 1-0, Karmin Hulke 1-1

220: Kamrin Hulke 0-1, Knapp 2-0