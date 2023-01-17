STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wrestling: Road Crew wins Lake Park tournament

Three Road Crew wrestlers went undefeated

Road Crew team.jpeg
The Road Crew pose after winning the Lake Park-Audubon Invitational on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
Contributed
By Peter Mohs
January 17, 2023 07:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

LAKE PARK — Parker Zutter, Trey Tuchtenhagen and Corbin Knapp all won their respective weight classes with three falls for the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew, who had six wrestlers capture finish first en route to a team title in the 45th Annual Lake Park-Audubon Invitational Friday, Jan. 13.

Easton Miller, Brady Ruhl and Riley Peters were the other three wrestlers to capture individual titles, with Ruhl going 4-0 and Miller and Peters each finishing 3-0. Trevor Holmberg, Sean Kilpatrick and Payton Scott finished in second and Earl Stockman placed third for PL/PRB.

“We felt we had a great chance of winning if everyone wrestled up to their capabilities,” said Road Crew coach Travis Hoffarth, whose team also won the tournament last year. “We had 13 semifinalists and nine made the championship. We came ready to compete and everyone wrestled really well.”

The Road Crew were scheduled to compete at Perham Tuesday, Jan. 17, before wrestling at the Detroit Lakes tournament Friday, Jan. 20.

The Road Crew's 16-0 start is the best in program history, and some of their top individual records are Zutter 26-0, Knapp and Miller 23-2, Chance Abraham 20-2, Tuchtenhagen 23-4, Peters 21-5, and Ruhl at 20-6.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Earl Stockman, Tayten Mick, Trevor Holmberg and Sean Kilpatrick also have 13 or more victories,” Hoffarth said. “Everyone in our program is contributing, that includes the kids that haven't hit the varsity mat. This is a full team effort. We are the ‘hunters’ this season. In order to have success, we have to be prepared and continue to be resilient.”

Team scores: 1-PL/PRB 284.5, 2-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 191, 3-Osakis 150, 4-Fergus Falls 141, 5-Pelican Rapids 141, 6-United Clay Becker 104.5, 7-Grand Forks Central 77, 8-Fertile-Beltrami 63, 9-Mahnomen-Waubun 11

Road Crew results:

106: 2-Trevor Holmberg 3-1

113: 1-Parker Zutter 3-0

120: 1-Easton Miller 3-0

126: 4-Tayten Mick 3-2, Owen Dabill 1-2

132: 2-Sean Kilpatrick 3-1, 6-Caleb Swenson

138: 6-Lathan Jillson 1-3, Shaunn Reyes 0-2

145: 1-Brady Ruhl 4-0

152: 4-James Cummings 1-2

160: 4-Grant Thompson 1-2

170: 3-Earl Stockman 3-1, 6-Paxton Goddard 1-3

182: 1-Trey Tuchtenhagen 3-0

195: 1-Corbin Knapp 3-0, 6-Kamrin Hulke 1-3

220: 2-Payton Scott 2-1

285: 1-Riley Peters 3-0

Road Crew improves to 16-0

On Thursday, Jan. 12, the Road Crew defeated host Foley 39-27, plus beating Zimmerman 84-0 and Milaca 49-20.

“Milaca and Foley both have good teams and a great tradition within their programs,” Hoffarth said. “We came out strong and aggressive against Milaca, who didn't score until the 145 match. Zimmerman is in rebuild mode. They have a few quality kids, but we were able to get some of our more experienced guys on their best kids.”

A key match was against the Foley Falcons, according to Hoffarth.

“We felt Foley was the team with the most balanced lineup,” he said. “They have solid kids from top to bottom. The key to our victory was not giving up the bonus points. We have really focused on the importance of fighting for each other. We know we have guys in our lineup that will earn bonus points, so if we can eliminate the opponent's opportunities we are in good shape.”

It was the first matchup against the Falcons since the Road Crew lost to Foley in the first round of the 2014 state tournament.

“This was the first time beating Foley in our program’s history,” Hoffarth said. “so it was a nice feather in our cap.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Holmberg, Zutter, Miller, Ruhl, Abraham, Tuchtenhagen and Knapp all finished 3-0.

Road Crew results:

106: Trevor Holmberg 3-0

113: Parker Zutter 3-0

120: Easton Miller 2-0

126: Tayten Mick 1-0, Miller 1-0, Owen Dabill 1-0

132: Caleb Swenson 1-0 p, Sean Kilpatrick 1-1

138: Sean Kilpatrick 1-0, Shaunn Reyes 1-0, Swenson 0-1

145: Shaunn Reyes 0-1, Brady Ruhl 2-0

152: Brady Ruhl 1-0, Chance Abraham 2-0

160: Chance Abraham 1-0, Grant Thompson 1-1

170: Paxton Goddard 1-2

182: Trey Tuchtenhagen 3-0

195: Corbin Knapp 1-0, Karmin Hulke 1-1

220: Kamrin Hulke 0-1, Knapp 2-0

285: Riley Peters 2-1

What's on the schedule for PR-B sports?
prm-22-23-PRB-Tigers-Fall-Sports.jpg
Sports
Pine River-Backus Schools Fall-Winter Sports Schedule
Complete schedules
September 02, 2022 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
More Road Crew Wrestling
4228986+0402_pl-patriot-perspective.jpg
Columns
Patriot Perspective: Pequot Lakes Middle School supported by amazing community
Pequot Lakes Middle School Principal Mike O'Neil talks about sixth graders' overnight trip to Finland
January 17, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Mike O'Neil
051221.PEJ.CrosslakeFireHall.jpg
Local
Crosslake to explore different fire department models
Department sees large increase in fire calls, emergency medical service calls
January 17, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Snowflakes have a hexagonal fixation
There are many variations of snowflakes, almost always with either six sides or six trunks.
January 17, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: South Dakota State announces fall 2022 dean's list
Students recognized for earning academic achievement.
January 17, 2023 04:31 AM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Nisswa Women's Club to meet Jan. 19
Club members will meet for lunch and socializing at Ernie's on Gull
January 17, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Related Topics: ROAD CREW WRESTLINGPEQUOT LAKESPINE RIVERBACKUS
By Peter Mohs
What To Read Next
PEJ-Sports-shutterstock.jpg
Prep
Alpine Ski: Warriors 3rd at Powder Ridge
Calia Chaney placed seventh
January 13, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Josie Harguth.jpg
Prep
Gymnastics: Harguth wins all-around
The Pequot Lakes senior led the team to a win over Alexandria
January 13, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
3160451+basketball.jpg
Prep
Girls Basketball: Tiger girls lose two
Ramsey Tulenchik had 37 points across two games
January 12, 2023 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pine River-Backus Tiger Logo.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Tigers top Verndale, Laporte
The Tigers move to 4-3 on the season
January 12, 2023 05:01 PM