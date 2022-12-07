Wrestling: Road Crew win tourney at W-DC

WADENA — Four wrestlers won individual titles to help the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew finish first at the Dennis Kaatz Memorial tournament Saturday, Dec. 3, at Wadena-Deer Creek.

Parker Zutter at 113 pounds, Easton Miller at 120, Trey Tutchenhagen at 182 and Corbin Knapp at 195 won individual titles for the Road Crew, which won with 218 points followed by Thief River Falls with 175 and Brainerd 165.

“We felt we would be in the mix going into the tournament,” said Road Crew coach Travis Hoffarth. “If we were going to win the tournament, we needed a few to out wrestle their seeds. And that happened to Caleb Swenson, Tayten Mick, Sean Kilpatrick, James Cummings, Earl Stockman, Trey Tuchtenhagen and Payton Scott.”

Hoffarth added the tournament featured a respected field.

“Thief River is ranked No. 11 in Class 2-A, United North Central is No. 7 and LPGE/Browerville is receiving votes in Class A, and Brainerd is also receiving votes in Class 3-A,” he said. “We will be a work in progress all season. So to win a tournament of this caliber speaks of the kids. We don't have the depth we had last season, but if we can manage to stay healthy we will be in the mix.”

The Road Crew are scheduled to compete at the Ogilvie Quadrangular to face Mora, Nashwauk-Keewatin-Greenway and Ogilvie Thursday, Dec. 8.

“Mora is going to be a handful,” Hoffarth said of the Mustangs, who are ranked No. 8 in Class 2-A. “They return a good lineup which made the state tournament last season. We will have to limit bonus points if we are going to keep them in range for our upper weights.

“We stress that the regular season is just practice and helps us gear up for February. We are just striving to improve, and along the way continue to learn from our mistakes and enjoy the success all of our kids are having at all levels.”

Team Scores: 1-Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 218, 2-Thief River Falls 175, 3-Brainerd 165, 4-United North Central 151, 5-LPGE-Browerville 137.5, 6-BHVPP 125.5, 7-Staples-Motley 117, 8-Badger-GB-MR 39, 9-Wadena-Deer Creek 20

PL/PRB Results:

106: Bryce Mick 0-2

113: 1-Parker Zutter 3-0, 6-Trevor Holmberg 1-2

120: 1-Easton Miller 3-0

126: 4-Caleb Swenson 2-2

132: 6-Tayten Mick 3-2

138: 4-Sean Kilpatrick 1-2

145: 3-Brady Ruhl 2-1

152: 6-James Cummings 2-3

160: 2-Chance Abraham 2-1

170: 3-Earl Stockman 3-1

182: 1-Trey Tuchtenhagen 3-0

195: 1-Corbin Knapp 3-0

220: 4-Payton Scott 2-2

285: 2-Riley Peters 2-1

Road Crew sweeps opener

On Thursday, Dec. 1, Trey Tuchtenhagen recorded two wins by fall as the Road Crew defeated Deer River 58-19 and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 70-5.

Bryce Mick picked up his first two career varsity wins at 106 for the Road Crew while teammates Parker Zutter, Easton Miller, Sean Kilpatrick, Brady Ruhl, Chance Abraham, Earl Stockman, and Riley Peters all finished 2-0.

“We had a nice start to the season as we were able to open up in front of our home crowd,” Hoffarth said. “We have a handful of guys looking to be regular varsity wrestlers for the first time in their career, so to open up at home was a comfort.”

PL/PRB 58, Deer River 19

PL/PRB 70, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 5

106: Bryce Mick 2-0

113: Parker Zutter 2-0

120: Easton Miller 2-0

126: Caleb Swenson 1-1

132: Sean Kilpatrick 2-0

138: Payten Mick 1-0, Hayden Decent 0-1

145: Brady Ruhl 2-0

152: James Cummings 0-1, Shaun Reyes 1-0

160: Chance Abraham 2-0

170: Earl Stockman 2-0

182: Trey Tuchtenhagen 2-0

195: Corbin Knapp 1-1

220: Payton Scott 1-1