Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wrestling: Road Crew win tourney at W-DC

Road Crew Wrestling

Riley Peters works to pin his opponent in the Roadcrew win over Walker.JPG
Road Crew heavyweight Riley Peters works to pin his opponent in the Road Crew win over Walker on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Ashley Smith / Echo Journal Correspondent
By Peter Mohs
December 07, 2022 02:01 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WADENA — Four wrestlers won individual titles to help the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew finish first at the Dennis Kaatz Memorial tournament Saturday, Dec. 3, at Wadena-Deer Creek.

Parker Zutter at 113 pounds, Easton Miller at 120, Trey Tutchenhagen at 182 and Corbin Knapp at 195 won individual titles for the Road Crew, which won with 218 points followed by Thief River Falls with 175 and Brainerd 165.

“We felt we would be in the mix going into the tournament,” said Road Crew coach Travis Hoffarth. “If we were going to win the tournament, we needed a few to out wrestle their seeds. And that happened to Caleb Swenson, Tayten Mick, Sean Kilpatrick, James Cummings, Earl Stockman, Trey Tuchtenhagen and Payton Scott.”

Hoffarth added the tournament featured a respected field.

“Thief River is ranked No. 11 in Class 2-A, United North Central is No. 7 and LPGE/Browerville is receiving votes in Class A, and Brainerd is also receiving votes in Class 3-A,” he said. “We will be a work in progress all season. So to win a tournament of this caliber speaks of the kids. We don't have the depth we had last season, but if we can manage to stay healthy we will be in the mix.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Road Crew are scheduled to compete at the Ogilvie Quadrangular to face Mora, Nashwauk-Keewatin-Greenway and Ogilvie Thursday, Dec. 8.

“Mora is going to be a handful,” Hoffarth said of the Mustangs, who are ranked No. 8 in Class 2-A. “They return a good lineup which made the state tournament last season. We will have to limit bonus points if we are going to keep them in range for our upper weights.

“We stress that the regular season is just practice and helps us gear up for February. We are just striving to improve, and along the way continue to learn from our mistakes and enjoy the success all of our kids are having at all levels.”

Team Scores: 1-Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 218, 2-Thief River Falls 175, 3-Brainerd 165, 4-United North Central 151, 5-LPGE-Browerville 137.5, 6-BHVPP 125.5, 7-Staples-Motley 117, 8-Badger-GB-MR 39, 9-Wadena-Deer Creek 20

PL/PRB Results:

106: Bryce Mick 0-2

113: 1-Parker Zutter 3-0, 6-Trevor Holmberg 1-2

120: 1-Easton Miller 3-0

126: 4-Caleb Swenson 2-2

132: 6-Tayten Mick 3-2

138: 4-Sean Kilpatrick 1-2

145: 3-Brady Ruhl 2-1

152: 6-James Cummings 2-3

160: 2-Chance Abraham 2-1

170: 3-Earl Stockman 3-1

182: 1-Trey Tuchtenhagen 3-0

195: 1-Corbin Knapp 3-0

220: 4-Payton Scott 2-2

285: 2-Riley Peters 2-1

More Road Crew Wrestling
road-crew-logo.jpg
Prep
Wrestling: Road Crew win 3 matches at Ogilvie
Road Crew Wrestling
December 14, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
Road Crew.JPG
Prep
Wrestling: Road Crew aims to continue wrestling success
The Road Crew was 28-2 last season with three state qualifiers
December 03, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
prm-22-23-PRB-Tigers-Fall-Sports.jpg
Sports
Pine River-Backus Schools Fall-Winter Sports Schedule
Complete schedules
September 02, 2022 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
Riley Peters.jpg
Prep
Wrestling: Pequot Lakes wrestler takes title at Grand River Rumble
Junior heavyweight Riley Peters finished 11-0 with eight pins
July 25, 2022 03:01 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Wrestling camp2.jpg
Prep
Wrestling: Road Crew attends summer camp
Six wrestlers went 3-0 at the camp
July 14, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Road Crew sweeps opener

On Thursday, Dec. 1, Trey Tuchtenhagen recorded two wins by fall as the Road Crew defeated Deer River 58-19 and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 70-5.

Bryce Mick picked up his first two career varsity wins at 106 for the Road Crew while teammates Parker Zutter, Easton Miller, Sean Kilpatrick, Brady Ruhl, Chance Abraham, Earl Stockman, and Riley Peters all finished 2-0.

“We had a nice start to the season as we were able to open up in front of our home crowd,” Hoffarth said. “We have a handful of guys looking to be regular varsity wrestlers for the first time in their career, so to open up at home was a comfort.”

PL/PRB 58, Deer River 19

PL/PRB 70, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 5

106: Bryce Mick 2-0

113: Parker Zutter 2-0

120: Easton Miller 2-0

126: Caleb Swenson 1-1

132: Sean Kilpatrick 2-0

138: Payten Mick 1-0, Hayden Decent 0-1

145: Brady Ruhl 2-0

152: James Cummings 0-1, Shaun Reyes 1-0

160: Chance Abraham 2-0

170: Earl Stockman 2-0

182: Trey Tuchtenhagen 2-0

195: Corbin Knapp 1-1

220: Payton Scott 1-1

285: Riley Peters 2-0

What's on the schedule for PR-B sports?
prm-22-23-PRB-Tigers-Fall-Sports.jpg
Sports
Pine River-Backus Schools Fall-Winter Sports Schedule
Complete schedules
September 02, 2022 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal

Related Topics: ROAD CREW WRESTLING
By Peter Mohs
What to read next
PEJ-Sports-shutterstock.jpg
Prep
Gymnastics: Warrior gymnasts open season
Pequot Lakes junior Anaka Schroeder led the way on the bars
December 22, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Ethan Rugroden 2022-12-12 1108-copy.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Tigers top Ogilvie by 19
Andrew Bueckers, Rian Struss and Tate Norman all scored in double digits
December 21, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PEJ-Sports-shutterstock.jpg
Prep
Chaney 8th at Wild Mountain
Pequot Lakes junior Lauren Kalenberg finished 11th
December 21, 2022 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PL Football Banquet 1.JPG
Prep
Football: Patriots honored at year-end banquet
Pequot Lakes Football
December 19, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan