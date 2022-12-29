Wrestling: Road Crew win 3 matches at Osakis
Seven PL/PR-B wrestlers finished 3-0.
OSAKIS — Chance Abraham picked pinned his three opponents as the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew picked up three wrestling wins at the Osakis Quadrangular by defeating the Osakis Silverstreaks 69-12, the Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie Raiders 49-19 and the Blackduck Drakes 84-0 Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Parker Zutter, Easton Miller, Owen Dabill, Sean Kilpatrick, Trey Tuchtenhagen, Corbin Knapp and Riley Peters all finished 3-0.
Zutter, Miller and Tuchtenhagen all remain undefeated on the season as the Road Crew improved to 8-0. The Road Crew are scheduled to compete at the North Central Quadrangular Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Menahga 5.
Road Crew results:
106: Trevor Holmberg 1-2
113: Parker Zutter 3-0
120: Easton Miller 3-0
126: Owen Dabill 3-0
132: Caleb Swenson 1-0, Sean Kilpatrick 1-0, Tayten Mick 0-1
138: Sean Kilpatrick 2-0, Tayten Mick 1-0
145: Brady Ruhl 1-0, Shaunn Reyes 2-0
152: Brady Ruhl 1-1, Shaunn Reyes 0-1
160: Chance Abraham 3-0
170: Grant Thompson 2-1
182: Trey Tuchtenhagen 3-0
195: Corbin Knapp 3-0
220: Payton Scott 2-1
285: Riley Peters 3-0
