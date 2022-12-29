Wrestling: Road Crew win 3 matches at Osakis

OSAKIS — Chance Abraham picked pinned his three opponents as the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew picked up three wrestling wins at the Osakis Quadrangular by defeating the Osakis Silverstreaks 69-12, the Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie Raiders 49-19 and the Blackduck Drakes 84-0 Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Parker Zutter, Easton Miller, Owen Dabill, Sean Kilpatrick, Trey Tuchtenhagen, Corbin Knapp and Riley Peters all finished 3-0.

Zutter, Miller and Tuchtenhagen all remain undefeated on the season as the Road Crew improved to 8-0. The Road Crew are scheduled to compete at the North Central Quadrangular Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Menahga 5.

Road Crew results:

106: Trevor Holmberg 1-2

113: Parker Zutter 3-0

120: Easton Miller 3-0

126: Owen Dabill 3-0

132: Caleb Swenson 1-0, Sean Kilpatrick 1-0, Tayten Mick 0-1

138: Sean Kilpatrick 2-0, Tayten Mick 1-0

145: Brady Ruhl 1-0, Shaunn Reyes 2-0

152: Brady Ruhl 1-1, Shaunn Reyes 0-1

160: Chance Abraham 3-0

170: Grant Thompson 2-1

182: Trey Tuchtenhagen 3-0

195: Corbin Knapp 3-0

220: Payton Scott 2-1