Sports | Prep
Wrestling: Road Crew win 3 matches at Ogilvie

Road Crew Wrestling

road-crew-logo.jpg
Contributed.
By Peter Mohs
December 14, 2022 01:01 PM
OGILVIE — Shaunn Reyes, Joseph Lendway and Owen Dabill all picked up their first varsity wrestling victories as the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew won three matches Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Ogilvie Quadrangular - defeating Ogilvie 60-21, Mora 43-36 and Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway 84-0.

Parker Zutter, Trey Tuchtenhagen, Corbin Knapp and Riley Peters all won three matches for the Road Crew, who improved to 5-0 overall.

The Road Crew were scheduled to wrestle at the Perham triangular Tuesday, Dec. 13, before hosting the Jackhammer Invitational Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, in Pequot Lakes.

Road Crew quadrangular results:

106: Trevor Holmberg 2-1

113: Parker Zutter 3-0

120: Easton Miller 2-0

126: Owen Dabill 1-1, Miller 1-0

132: Tayten Mick 1-1, Sean Kilpatrick 1-0

138: Mick 0-1, Kilpatrick 2-0

145: Shaunn Reyes 1-2

152: James Cummings 1-0, Brady Ruhl 2-0

160: Cummings 0-1, Ruhl 1-0, Chance Abraham 1-0

170: Joe Lendway 1-0, Abraham 1-1

182: Trey Tuchtenhagen 3-0

195: Corbin Knapp 3-0

220: Payton Scott 2-1

285: Riley Peters 3-0

What's on the schedule for PR-B sports?
prm-22-23-PRB-Tigers-Fall-Sports.jpg
Sports
Pine River-Backus Schools Fall-Winter Sports Schedule
Complete schedules
September 02, 2022 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
By Peter Mohs
