Wrestling: Road Crew win 3 matches at Ogilvie

OGILVIE — Shaunn Reyes, Joseph Lendway and Owen Dabill all picked up their first varsity wrestling victories as the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew won three matches Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Ogilvie Quadrangular - defeating Ogilvie 60-21, Mora 43-36 and Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway 84-0.

Parker Zutter, Trey Tuchtenhagen, Corbin Knapp and Riley Peters all won three matches for the Road Crew, who improved to 5-0 overall.

The Road Crew were scheduled to wrestle at the Perham triangular Tuesday, Dec. 13, before hosting the Jackhammer Invitational Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, in Pequot Lakes.

Road Crew quadrangular results:

106: Trevor Holmberg 2-1

113: Parker Zutter 3-0

120: Easton Miller 2-0

126: Owen Dabill 1-1, Miller 1-0

132: Tayten Mick 1-1, Sean Kilpatrick 1-0

138: Mick 0-1, Kilpatrick 2-0

145: Shaunn Reyes 1-2

152: James Cummings 1-0, Brady Ruhl 2-0

160: Cummings 0-1, Ruhl 1-0, Chance Abraham 1-0

170: Joe Lendway 1-0, Abraham 1-1

182: Trey Tuchtenhagen 3-0

195: Corbin Knapp 3-0

220: Payton Scott 2-1