Wrestling: Road Crew win 3 matches at Ogilvie
Road Crew Wrestling
OGILVIE — Shaunn Reyes, Joseph Lendway and Owen Dabill all picked up their first varsity wrestling victories as the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew won three matches Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Ogilvie Quadrangular - defeating Ogilvie 60-21, Mora 43-36 and Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway 84-0.
Parker Zutter, Trey Tuchtenhagen, Corbin Knapp and Riley Peters all won three matches for the Road Crew, who improved to 5-0 overall.
The Road Crew were scheduled to wrestle at the Perham triangular Tuesday, Dec. 13, before hosting the Jackhammer Invitational Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, in Pequot Lakes.
Road Crew quadrangular results:
106: Trevor Holmberg 2-1
113: Parker Zutter 3-0
120: Easton Miller 2-0
126: Owen Dabill 1-1, Miller 1-0
132: Tayten Mick 1-1, Sean Kilpatrick 1-0
138: Mick 0-1, Kilpatrick 2-0
145: Shaunn Reyes 1-2
152: James Cummings 1-0, Brady Ruhl 2-0
160: Cummings 0-1, Ruhl 1-0, Chance Abraham 1-0
170: Joe Lendway 1-0, Abraham 1-1
182: Trey Tuchtenhagen 3-0
195: Corbin Knapp 3-0
220: Payton Scott 2-1
285: Riley Peters 3-0
