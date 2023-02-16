Wrestling: Road Crew earns best regular season record

The Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew doesn’t have much time to celebrate their best regular season record in program history.

Finishing the regular season at 27-1 overall after defeating the host Crosby-Ironton Rangers 72-6 Thursday, Feb. 9, is an admirable accomplishment. But now the Road Crew sets their sights on the Section 8-2A quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, in Pine River-Backus.

“The section team tournament is going to be a battle,” said Road Crew coach Travis Hoffarth. “There are a lot of quality teams in our section. We have said we would be in the mix all season long. That still holds true, but we know Thief River Falls, Perham, Dilwoth-Glyndon-Felton, Detroit Lakes and Alexandria will have some say.”

The Road Crew will wrestle the winner between No. 3 Alexandria and No. 6 Albany earlier on Thursday, Feb. 16, also in Pine River.

“We are prepared to wrestle Alexandria, who has a really solid team,” Hoffarth said. “We beat them in mid-January, but they had a few guys out. It is also time to prove it all over again as everyone is 0-0 going into sections. If we take care of business, and wrestle to our seed, we anticipate a semifinal match up with Thief River Falls. On the other side of the section bracket it will come down to Perham, Detroit Lakes and D-G-F.”

The following Road Crew wrestlers have 15 or more varsity wins: Parker Zutter 38-0, Easton Miller 35-2, Corbin Knapp 34-3, Chance Abraham 31-2, Trey Tuchtenhagen 31-6, Riley Peters 31-7, Brady Ruhl 26-11, Sean Kilpatrick 24-13, Earl Stockman 22-7, Trevor Holmberg 22-13, Payton Scott 18-9 and Tayten Mick 18-13.

In the regular season finale against C-I, Holmberg, Zutter, Grant Thompson and Shaunn Reyes each picked up pins.

PL/PRB 72, Crosby-Ironton 6

106: Trevor Holmberg (PLPRB) pinned Ezra Jacobson

113: Parker Zutter (PLPRB) pinned Aidan Fischer

120: Easton Miller (PLPRB) forfeit

126: Double forfeit

132: Sean Kilpatrick (PLPRB) forfeit

138: Grant Thompson pinned (PLPRB) Gabe Ridlon

145: Shaunn Reyes (PLPRB) pinned Weston McKay

152: John Paul Fitzpatrick (CI) pinned James Cummings

160: Chance Abraham (PLPRB) forfeit

170: Trey Tuchtenhagen (PLPRB) forfeit

182: Earl Stockman (PLPRB) forfeit

195: Corbin Knapp (PLPRB) forfeit

220: Payton Scott (PLPRB) forfeit