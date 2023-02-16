99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Wrestling: Road Crew earns best regular season record

The team finished the regular season 27-1. Section 8-2A quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16

road-crew-logo.jpg
Contributed.
By Peter Mohs
February 16, 2023 05:57 AM

The Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew doesn’t have much time to celebrate their best regular season record in program history.

Finishing the regular season at 27-1 overall after defeating the host Crosby-Ironton Rangers 72-6 Thursday, Feb. 9, is an admirable accomplishment. But now the Road Crew sets their sights on the Section 8-2A quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, in Pine River-Backus.

“The section team tournament is going to be a battle,” said Road Crew coach Travis Hoffarth. “There are a lot of quality teams in our section. We have said we would be in the mix all season long. That still holds true, but we know Thief River Falls, Perham, Dilwoth-Glyndon-Felton, Detroit Lakes and Alexandria will have some say.”

The Road Crew will wrestle the winner between No. 3 Alexandria and No. 6 Albany earlier on Thursday, Feb. 16, also in Pine River.

“We are prepared to wrestle Alexandria, who has a really solid team,” Hoffarth said. “We beat them in mid-January, but they had a few guys out. It is also time to prove it all over again as everyone is 0-0 going into sections. If we take care of business, and wrestle to our seed, we anticipate a semifinal match up with Thief River Falls. On the other side of the section bracket it will come down to Perham, Detroit Lakes and D-G-F.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The following Road Crew wrestlers have 15 or more varsity wins: Parker Zutter 38-0, Easton Miller 35-2, Corbin Knapp 34-3, Chance Abraham 31-2, Trey Tuchtenhagen 31-6, Riley Peters 31-7, Brady Ruhl 26-11, Sean Kilpatrick 24-13, Earl Stockman 22-7, Trevor Holmberg 22-13, Payton Scott 18-9 and Tayten Mick 18-13.

In the regular season finale against C-I, Holmberg, Zutter, Grant Thompson and Shaunn Reyes each picked up pins.

PL/PRB 72, Crosby-Ironton 6

106: Trevor Holmberg (PLPRB) pinned Ezra Jacobson

113: Parker Zutter (PLPRB) pinned Aidan Fischer

120: Easton Miller (PLPRB) forfeit

126: Double forfeit

132: Sean Kilpatrick (PLPRB) forfeit

138: Grant Thompson pinned (PLPRB) Gabe Ridlon

145: Shaunn Reyes (PLPRB) pinned Weston McKay

152: John Paul Fitzpatrick (CI) pinned James Cummings

160: Chance Abraham (PLPRB) forfeit

170: Trey Tuchtenhagen (PLPRB) forfeit

182: Earl Stockman (PLPRB) forfeit

195: Corbin Knapp (PLPRB) forfeit

220: Payton Scott (PLPRB) forfeit

285: Riley Peters (PLPRB) forfeit

What's on the schedule for PR-B sports?
prm-22-23-PRB-Tigers-Fall-Sports.jpg
Sports
Pine River-Backus Schools Fall-Winter Sports Schedule
Complete schedules
September 02, 2022 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
More Road Crew Wrestling
African elephant
Northland Outdoors
Is African safari on your bucket list? It's probably more doable than you imagine
Duluth's Mike Schrage wanted to go to Africa for the hunt of a lifetime. He's been back four times.
February 16, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Pequot-Lakes-School-winter.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes High School trying in-house ALC model
This allows for students needing ALC (Alternative Learning Center) services to work within the walls of Pequot Lakes schools as needed, yet also accrue some work experience
February 16, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: Feb. 16, 2023
A look at the past from the pages of the Pine River Journal weekly newspaper
February 16, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
020123-february-2023-metro.jpg
Local
Calendar: Feb. 17-26, 2023, Brainerd lakes area events listed
Venture to the Nisswa Winter Jubilee or take in "The Great Gatsby" in Pequot Lakes
February 16, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild
Pro
Marc-Andre Fleury struggles as Wild suffer 3-2 loss to Avalanche
The most disheartening part about the loss was the fact that the Wild were actually better than the Avalanche for most of the 60 minutes.
February 15, 2023 11:39 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press

By Peter Mohs
What To Read Next
Gavin Kennen.JPG
Prep
Boys Basketball: Laposky's buzzer-beater helps Patriots top Esko
February 14, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
PRB James Maine 3-copy.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Pine River-Backus team manager gets a bucket for Tigers
February 14, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Thumbs up to his fans 2023-02-07 1876-copy.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Rian Struss scores 1,000 points as Pine River-Backus tops Laporte
February 14, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal