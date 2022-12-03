Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Wrestling: Road Crew aims to continue wrestling success

The Road Crew was 28-2 last season with three state qualifiers

The 2022-23 Road Crew Wrestling Team. Front row, from left: Jay Rahm, Gage Parkins, Brett Miller, Landon Ashman, Tucker Johnson, Bryce Mick, Jake Olsen, Bryce Bean and Wyatt Borders. Middle row: Sean Kilpatrick, Kamrin Hulke, Easton Miller, Kal Larson, Brady Ruhl, Hudson Good, Trevor Holmberg, Parker Zutter, Hayden Decent, David Rivers, Adrian Schrupp, Lake Mongan, Logan Tymenski, Shaunn Reyes and Joseph Lendway. Back row: Andrew Volk, Earl Stockman, Grant Thompson, Owen Dabill, Paxton Goddard, Colton Christopherson, Riley Peters, James Cummings, Corbin Knapp, Trey Tuchtenhagen, Chance Abraham, Caleb Sweson and Tayten Mick, Eli Abraham and Dennis Rahm. Not Pictured: Jackson Olsen, Payton Scott, Bella Johnsen, Vance Wannebo, Dawson Dabill, and Jack Weske.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
By Peter Mohs
December 03, 2022 03:01 PM
PINE RIVER — The Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew wrestling team enjoyed one of the best seasons in program history last winter when they finished 28-2 overall. And now the Road Crew start over with three state qualifiers and a total of 18 letterwinners, on their roster.

“We had an outstanding season last year, maybe our best of all-time if you look at team stats and individual accolades,” said Road Crew coach Travis Hoffarth, whose team is scheduled to open the season by hosting Deer River and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at PR-B Thursday, Dec. 1. “And yet we fell just a bit short of our ultimate goal of a team section title and state tournament appearance. So our mind set from day one of this season will be ‘we haven’t accomplished anything if we are still talking about last season.’ “

Hoffarth believes his squad does have a “chip on its shoulder” this season.

“We will have to count on a lot of kids to produce on a consistent basis at the varsity level, but I look forward to their continued growth,” he said. “At the same time we have a really strong core of experienced varsity wrestlers who will put points up on the board.”

Last season, a total of seven Road Crew wrestlers qualified for Class 2-A state individual competition - including champions Caleb Ruhl, Owen Carlson, Connor Tulenchik, Corbin Knapp, Parker Zutter and Austin Staricha and runner-up Easton Miller. Tulenchik, a 2022 graduate, earned his first state title at 170 pounds.

Letterwinners this season include: Knapp, Zutter, Miller, Trevor Holmberg, Lake Mongan, Owen Dabill, Earl Stockman, Eli Abraham, Tayten Mick, Sean Kilpatrick, Caleb Swenson, Chance Abraham, James Cummings, Riley Peters, Brady Ruhl, Payton Scott, Trey Tuchtenhagen and Matthew Foster.

Last year, the Road Crew were 5-0 in Mid-State Conference matches. The Road Crew then lost to Thief River Falls 36-33 in the Section 8-2A championship match.

“Thief River Falls is the returning section champion, and will be considered that until proven otherwise,” Hoffarth said. “At the same time, I believe our section is wide open with a lot of quality teams looking to win a title like Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Detroit Lakes, Thief River Falls, Perham and PL/PRB.”

Tom Demars, Justin Franke, Alex Diaz and Nick Gravdahl are assistant coaches.

What's on the schedule for PR-B sports?
Sports
Pine River-Backus Schools Fall-Winter Sports Schedule
Complete schedules
September 02, 2022 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal

December

1 - Deer River, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at Pine River-Backus 5 p.m.

3 - Road Crew at Wadena-Deer Creek invitational 10:30 a.m.

8 - Road Crew at Ogilvie quadrangular 5 p.m.

13 - Road Crew at Perham triangular 5 p.m.

16 - Jackhammer Invitational at Pequot Lakes 1 p.m.

17 - Jackhammer Invitational at Pequot Lakes 1 p.m.

20 - Road Crew at Osakis triangular 5 p.m.

January

3 - Road Crew at United N.C. triangular 5 p.m.

6 - Road Crew at Osakis tournament 4 p.m.

7 - Road Crew at Buffalo tournament 10 a.m.

12 - Road Crew at United Clay Becker invitational 1 p.m.

12 - Road Crew at Foley triangular 5 p.m.

20 - Road Crew at Detroit Lakes tournament 1 p.m.

26 - Road Crew at Sauk Centre-Melrose triangular 5 p.m.

27 - Memorial tournament at Pequot Lakes 4 p.m.

February

2 - Road Crew triangular at Pine River-Backus 5 p.m.

7 - Road Crew at United Clay Becker quadrangular 5 p.m.

14 - Road Crew at team sections, TBD, 5 p.m.

17 - Road Crew at team sections, TBD, 5 p.m.

24-25 - Road Crew at individual sections at Detroit Lakes, TBD

Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) gets a hand on a Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford pass on Dec. 26, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Pro
Vikings’ Dalvin Tomlinson has a ‘little chip’ on shoulder facing former Giants team
Defensive lineman played 4 years with New York before signing with Minnesota
December 23, 2022 06:14 PM
 · 
By  Chris Tomasson / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Gophers head football coach P.J. Fleck talked to reporters Aug. 26 at the University of Minnesota Athletes Village.
College
P.J. Fleck spoke for 45 minutes straight on Gophers’ recruiting class. Here are some highlights
Fleck discussed the incoming class on Wednesday
December 23, 2022 05:59 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
122422SLUSH cropped.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Beware of the dreaded 'S' word – slush – when on the ice
A lot can change between now and the end of winter, but if the past week is any indication, this is going to be a tough winter for slush on many bodies of water in both Minnesota and North Dakota.
December 23, 2022 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Troy Dye (45) reacts after making a tackle against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 17, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Pro
First priority for Vikings vs. Giants is avoiding another letdown after an exhilarating win
Minnesota's track record on games after emotional victories hasn't been great
December 23, 2022 03:06 PM
 · 
By  By Chris Tomasson / St. Paul Pioneer Press
letters-to-santa-3-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus Elementary School second graders write letters to Santa
Jordan Ackerman's, Robbi Gregory's and April Rice's classes share thoughts with Santa
December 23, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

