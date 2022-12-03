Wrestling: Road Crew aims to continue wrestling success

PINE RIVER — The Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew wrestling team enjoyed one of the best seasons in program history last winter when they finished 28-2 overall. And now the Road Crew start over with three state qualifiers and a total of 18 letterwinners, on their roster.

“We had an outstanding season last year, maybe our best of all-time if you look at team stats and individual accolades,” said Road Crew coach Travis Hoffarth, whose team is scheduled to open the season by hosting Deer River and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at PR-B Thursday, Dec. 1. “And yet we fell just a bit short of our ultimate goal of a team section title and state tournament appearance. So our mind set from day one of this season will be ‘we haven’t accomplished anything if we are still talking about last season.’ “

Hoffarth believes his squad does have a “chip on its shoulder” this season.

“We will have to count on a lot of kids to produce on a consistent basis at the varsity level, but I look forward to their continued growth,” he said. “At the same time we have a really strong core of experienced varsity wrestlers who will put points up on the board.”

Last season, a total of seven Road Crew wrestlers qualified for Class 2-A state individual competition - including champions Caleb Ruhl, Owen Carlson, Connor Tulenchik, Corbin Knapp, Parker Zutter and Austin Staricha and runner-up Easton Miller. Tulenchik, a 2022 graduate, earned his first state title at 170 pounds.

Letterwinners this season include: Knapp, Zutter, Miller, Trevor Holmberg, Lake Mongan, Owen Dabill, Earl Stockman, Eli Abraham, Tayten Mick, Sean Kilpatrick, Caleb Swenson, Chance Abraham, James Cummings, Riley Peters, Brady Ruhl, Payton Scott, Trey Tuchtenhagen and Matthew Foster.

Last year, the Road Crew were 5-0 in Mid-State Conference matches. The Road Crew then lost to Thief River Falls 36-33 in the Section 8-2A championship match.

“Thief River Falls is the returning section champion, and will be considered that until proven otherwise,” Hoffarth said. “At the same time, I believe our section is wide open with a lot of quality teams looking to win a title like Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Detroit Lakes, Thief River Falls, Perham and PL/PRB.”

Tom Demars, Justin Franke, Alex Diaz and Nick Gravdahl are assistant coaches.

December

1 - Deer River, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at Pine River-Backus 5 p.m.

3 - Road Crew at Wadena-Deer Creek invitational 10:30 a.m.

8 - Road Crew at Ogilvie quadrangular 5 p.m.

13 - Road Crew at Perham triangular 5 p.m.

16 - Jackhammer Invitational at Pequot Lakes 1 p.m.

17 - Jackhammer Invitational at Pequot Lakes 1 p.m.

20 - Road Crew at Osakis triangular 5 p.m.

January

3 - Road Crew at United N.C. triangular 5 p.m.

6 - Road Crew at Osakis tournament 4 p.m.

7 - Road Crew at Buffalo tournament 10 a.m.

12 - Road Crew at United Clay Becker invitational 1 p.m.

12 - Road Crew at Foley triangular 5 p.m.

20 - Road Crew at Detroit Lakes tournament 1 p.m.

26 - Road Crew at Sauk Centre-Melrose triangular 5 p.m.

27 - Memorial tournament at Pequot Lakes 4 p.m.

February

2 - Road Crew triangular at Pine River-Backus 5 p.m.

7 - Road Crew at United Clay Becker quadrangular 5 p.m.

14 - Road Crew at team sections, TBD, 5 p.m.

17 - Road Crew at team sections, TBD, 5 p.m.