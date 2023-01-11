99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wrestling: Road Crew 4th at Buffalo

Parker Zutter went 4-0, while Chance Abraham and Corbin Knapp were both 3-0

Trey Tuchtenhagen VS UNC 2023-01-03 4025-copy.jpg
Road Crew wrestler Trey Tuchtenhagen locks down on the head of his opponent against United North Central on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent
By Peter Mohs
January 11, 2023 01:01 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BUFFALO – Parker Zutter went 4-0 to win the 113-pound division and Chance Abraham and Corbin Knapp were both 3-0 to help the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew wrestlers finish fourth Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Buffalo Invitational.

The Road Crew’s Easton Miller placed third at 120 pounds. The Road Crew, 13-0 overall, are scheduled to compete at the Foley Triangular Thursday, Jan. 12.

Team scores: 1-Marshall 185, 2-Medford 166, 3-Thief River Falls 147, 4-Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 145.5, 5-New Ulm 132, 6t-Mound-Westonka 121, 6t-Northfield 121, 8-New London-Spicer 91, 9-Buffalo 88, 10-Centennial 68, 11-Orono 48, 12-Delano 38

106: Trevor Holmberg 0-2

113: 1-Parker Zutter 4-0

120: 3-Easton Miller 2-1

126: Tayten Mick 1-2

132: 5-Sean Kilpatrick 3-1, Caleb Swenson 1-2

138: Lathan Jillson 0-2

145: 6-Brady Ruhl 1-2

152: 1-Chance Abraham 3-0, James Cummings 2-2

160: Grant Thompson 1-2

170: Earl Stockman 1-2

182: 5-Trey Tuchtenhagen 2-1

195: 1-Corbin Knapp 3-0

285: 5-Riley Peters 3-1

Easton Miller vs Thief River Falls 2023-01-03 1033.JPG
Road Crew's Easton Miller hooks his opponent's arm in his 120-pound match against UNC on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent

Abraham wins 75th match

OSAKIS – On Friday, Jan. 6, Chance Abraham went 3-0 and got his 75th career win as the Road Crew won the Osakis duals tournament - defeating Canby 43-10, Kimball 40-27 and West Central Area 42-27.

Trevor Holmberg, Parker Zutter, Tayten Mick and Earl Stockman all finished 3-0 for the Road Crew.

ADVERTISEMENT

Road Crew results:

106: Trevor Holmberg 3-0

113: Parker Zutter 3-0

120: Easton Miller 2-1

126: Tayten Mick 3-0

132: Sean Kilpatrick 1-1, Caleb Swenson 1-0

138: Sean Kilpatrick 0-1, Lathan Jillson 0-2

145: Brady Ruhl 2-1

152: Chance Abraham 3-0 75th win

160: Grant Thompson 1-2

170: Earl Stockman 3-0

182: Trey Tuchtenhagen 1-1, Paxton Goddard 0-1

195: Trey 0-1, Corbin Knapp 1-1

220: Corbin Knapp 1-0, Kamrin Houlke 1-1

285: Riley Peters 2-1

Road Crew win 2 at Sebeka

SEBEKA – On Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Sebeka, Easton Miller and Trevor Holmberg each had two pins as the Road Crew defeated Thief River Falls 46-33 and United North Central 39-33. Parker Zutter, Cobin Knapp and Chance Abraham also picked up two wins for the Road Crew.

Road Crew results:

106: Trevor Holmberg 2-0

113: Parker Zutter 2-0

120: Easton Miller 2-0

126: Caleb Swenson 0-2

132: Sean Kilpatrick 0-1, Taten Mick 1-0

138: Sean Kilpatrick 0-1, Taten Mick 0-1

145: Brady Ruhl 1-1

152: Chance Abraham 2-0

160: Grant Thompson 1-1

170: Earl Stockman 0-2

182: Trey Tuchtenhagen 1-1

195: Corbin Knapp 1-0, Kameron Hulke 0-1

220: Corbin Knapp 1-0

285: Riley Peters 1-1

What's on the schedule for PR-B sports?
prm-22-23-PRB-Tigers-Fall-Sports.jpg
Sports
Pine River-Backus Schools Fall-Winter Sports Schedule
Complete schedules
September 02, 2022 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
More Road Crew Wrestling
2023 First Baby.jpg
Local
Pine River couple have first 2023 baby in Cuyuna Regional Medical Center
Baby is youngest of three siblings.
January 11, 2023 11:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
dd6df9-20230110-sanfordfairview02-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Fairview/Sanford merger plan criticized, praised in meeting called by MN AG
Next meeting is scheduled for Bemidji on Tuesday, Jan. 17
January 11, 2023 09:53 AM
 · 
By  Michelle Wiley / MPR News
Salad 1.jpg
Lifestyle
Stay on track for a nutritious new year with this Mediterranean Farro Salad
An ancient grain of the wheat family, farro is an excellent source of protein, fiber and iron which all help to promote good nutrition and a feeling of being full.
January 11, 2023 07:24 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
rendezvous snowshoes.jpg
Local
Deep Portage to host 44th winter rendezvous
Jan. 21 event features family fun outdoor activities.
January 11, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Balsam-Moon-sized-Logo.jpg
Local
Balsam Moon in Pine River hosts four week webinar
Webinar explores the concept of an earth centered world view.
January 11, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Related Topics: ROAD CREW WRESTLINGPEQUOT LAKESPINE RIVERBACKUS
By Peter Mohs
What To Read Next
lightning-hockey-logo-1024.jpg
Prep
Girls Hockey: Northern Lakes loses in Litchfield, Hutchinson
Northern Lakes Girls Hockey
January 05, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Boys Hockey 12-29 1-copy.jpg
Prep
Boys Hockey: Lightning top Becker, fall to Flyers
Logan Verville had five points in a win over Becker/Big Lake
January 05, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
3155326+basketball-nba.jpg
Prep
Girls Basketball: Patriots win 2 in Granite City Classic
Kelsi Martini had 33 points in the two games
January 04, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PL Boys Basketball 12-19 2.JPG
Prep
Boys Basketball: Patriots fall to Mora in OT
It was the first loss of the season for Pequot Lakes.
January 04, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal