Wrestling: Road Crew 4th at Buffalo

BUFFALO – Parker Zutter went 4-0 to win the 113-pound division and Chance Abraham and Corbin Knapp were both 3-0 to help the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew wrestlers finish fourth Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Buffalo Invitational.

The Road Crew’s Easton Miller placed third at 120 pounds. The Road Crew, 13-0 overall, are scheduled to compete at the Foley Triangular Thursday, Jan. 12.

Team scores: 1-Marshall 185, 2-Medford 166, 3-Thief River Falls 147, 4-Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 145.5, 5-New Ulm 132, 6t-Mound-Westonka 121, 6t-Northfield 121, 8-New London-Spicer 91, 9-Buffalo 88, 10-Centennial 68, 11-Orono 48, 12-Delano 38

106: Trevor Holmberg 0-2

113: 1-Parker Zutter 4-0

120: 3-Easton Miller 2-1

126: Tayten Mick 1-2

132: 5-Sean Kilpatrick 3-1, Caleb Swenson 1-2

138: Lathan Jillson 0-2

145: 6-Brady Ruhl 1-2

152: 1-Chance Abraham 3-0, James Cummings 2-2

160: Grant Thompson 1-2

170: Earl Stockman 1-2

182: 5-Trey Tuchtenhagen 2-1

195: 1-Corbin Knapp 3-0

285: 5-Riley Peters 3-1

Road Crew's Easton Miller hooks his opponent's arm in his 120-pound match against UNC on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent

Abraham wins 75th match

OSAKIS – On Friday, Jan. 6, Chance Abraham went 3-0 and got his 75th career win as the Road Crew won the Osakis duals tournament - defeating Canby 43-10, Kimball 40-27 and West Central Area 42-27.

Trevor Holmberg, Parker Zutter, Tayten Mick and Earl Stockman all finished 3-0 for the Road Crew.

Road Crew results:

106: Trevor Holmberg 3-0

113: Parker Zutter 3-0

120: Easton Miller 2-1

126: Tayten Mick 3-0

132: Sean Kilpatrick 1-1, Caleb Swenson 1-0

138: Sean Kilpatrick 0-1, Lathan Jillson 0-2

145: Brady Ruhl 2-1

152: Chance Abraham 3-0 75th win

160: Grant Thompson 1-2

170: Earl Stockman 3-0

182: Trey Tuchtenhagen 1-1, Paxton Goddard 0-1

195: Trey 0-1, Corbin Knapp 1-1

220: Corbin Knapp 1-0, Kamrin Houlke 1-1

285: Riley Peters 2-1

Road Crew win 2 at Sebeka

SEBEKA – On Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Sebeka, Easton Miller and Trevor Holmberg each had two pins as the Road Crew defeated Thief River Falls 46-33 and United North Central 39-33. Parker Zutter, Cobin Knapp and Chance Abraham also picked up two wins for the Road Crew.

Road Crew results:

106: Trevor Holmberg 2-0

113: Parker Zutter 2-0

120: Easton Miller 2-0

126: Caleb Swenson 0-2

132: Sean Kilpatrick 0-1, Taten Mick 1-0

138: Sean Kilpatrick 0-1, Taten Mick 0-1

145: Brady Ruhl 1-1

152: Chance Abraham 2-0

160: Grant Thompson 1-1

170: Earl Stockman 0-2

182: Trey Tuchtenhagen 1-1

195: Corbin Knapp 1-0, Kameron Hulke 0-1

220: Corbin Knapp 1-0