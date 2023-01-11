Wrestling: Road Crew 4th at Buffalo
Parker Zutter went 4-0, while Chance Abraham and Corbin Knapp were both 3-0
BUFFALO – Parker Zutter went 4-0 to win the 113-pound division and Chance Abraham and Corbin Knapp were both 3-0 to help the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew wrestlers finish fourth Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Buffalo Invitational.
The Road Crew’s Easton Miller placed third at 120 pounds. The Road Crew, 13-0 overall, are scheduled to compete at the Foley Triangular Thursday, Jan. 12.
Team scores: 1-Marshall 185, 2-Medford 166, 3-Thief River Falls 147, 4-Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 145.5, 5-New Ulm 132, 6t-Mound-Westonka 121, 6t-Northfield 121, 8-New London-Spicer 91, 9-Buffalo 88, 10-Centennial 68, 11-Orono 48, 12-Delano 38
106: Trevor Holmberg 0-2
113: 1-Parker Zutter 4-0
120: 3-Easton Miller 2-1
126: Tayten Mick 1-2
132: 5-Sean Kilpatrick 3-1, Caleb Swenson 1-2
138: Lathan Jillson 0-2
145: 6-Brady Ruhl 1-2
152: 1-Chance Abraham 3-0, James Cummings 2-2
160: Grant Thompson 1-2
170: Earl Stockman 1-2
182: 5-Trey Tuchtenhagen 2-1
195: 1-Corbin Knapp 3-0
285: 5-Riley Peters 3-1
Abraham wins 75th match
OSAKIS – On Friday, Jan. 6, Chance Abraham went 3-0 and got his 75th career win as the Road Crew won the Osakis duals tournament - defeating Canby 43-10, Kimball 40-27 and West Central Area 42-27.
Trevor Holmberg, Parker Zutter, Tayten Mick and Earl Stockman all finished 3-0 for the Road Crew.
ADVERTISEMENT
Road Crew results:
106: Trevor Holmberg 3-0
113: Parker Zutter 3-0
120: Easton Miller 2-1
126: Tayten Mick 3-0
132: Sean Kilpatrick 1-1, Caleb Swenson 1-0
138: Sean Kilpatrick 0-1, Lathan Jillson 0-2
145: Brady Ruhl 2-1
152: Chance Abraham 3-0 75th win
160: Grant Thompson 1-2
170: Earl Stockman 3-0
182: Trey Tuchtenhagen 1-1, Paxton Goddard 0-1
195: Trey 0-1, Corbin Knapp 1-1
220: Corbin Knapp 1-0, Kamrin Houlke 1-1
285: Riley Peters 2-1
Road Crew win 2 at Sebeka
SEBEKA – On Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Sebeka, Easton Miller and Trevor Holmberg each had two pins as the Road Crew defeated Thief River Falls 46-33 and United North Central 39-33. Parker Zutter, Cobin Knapp and Chance Abraham also picked up two wins for the Road Crew.