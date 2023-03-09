Wrestling: Knapp, Peters reach 2nd round of wrestlebacks

Senior Corbin Knapp and junior Riley Peters both reached the second round of wrestlebacks for the Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Road Crew at the Class 2A state individual competition Friday and Saturday, March 3-4, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Road Crew senior Easton Miller lost in the first round of wrestlebacks while senior Trey Tuchtenhagen and freshman Parker Zutter both were eliminated from state after first-round losses.

Knapp lost to Leighton Robb of St. Peter 5-2 in the second round of wrestlebacks at 195. Knapp, who was seeded third, earned a 4-2 decision over Parker Bothun of Dawson-Boyd-Lac Qui Parle/Montevideo United in the first round before losing to Bo Flagstad of St. Francis 8-3 in the quarterfinals. Knapp, who was making his third trip to state, was pinned by Lamar Sloan of Minneapolis Edison in the first round of wrestlebacks. He finishes 44-6 overall with more than 150 career wins.

Peters pinned Heath Parrish of Kasson-Mantorville in 4:32 in the first round at 285 before being pinned by eventual runner-up Sam Dioszeghy of Mound-Westonka in 1:55 in the quarterfinals. Peters then pinned Max Rice of Mahtomedi in 2:03 in the wrestlebacks before being pinned by Brady Rhode of Dawson-Boyd/LQP/MU in 2:43 in the second round. Peters finished 41-12 with more than 100 career wins.

Miller finishes 44-5 after being pinned by Jonah Coleman of Kasson-Mantorville 4:09 in the wrestlebacks at 120. Miller, who was seeded fifth, had pinned Max Carlson of Bloomington Kennedy in 54 seconds in the first round in his third state appearance. He then lost to Cole Munsterteiger of Mound-Westonka 4-2 in the quarterfinals.

Tuchtenhagen lost to sixth-seeded Hunter Gibson of Morris/Hancock/Chokio-Alberta 10-0 in the first round at 182. Tuchtenhagen is a section runner-up. He finished 39-8 after his first trip to state.

Zutter finished 46-2 overall after losing to Vincente Lopez Marsh of Minneapolis Edison 11-8 in the first round at 113 pounds. It was an upset loss for Zutter, who finished fifth at state last year at 106 and was seeded third.

Class 2A state

Road Crew results

First Round:

113 - Vincent Lopez Marsh (Minneapolis Edison) dec. Parker Zutter 11-8

120 - Easton Miller (PLPRB) pinned Max Carlson (Bloomington Kennedy) :54

182 - Hunter Gibson (MAHACA) maj. dec. Trey Tuchtenhagen 10-0

195 - Corbin Knapp (PLPRB) dec. Parker Bothun (Dawson-Boyd/LQP/MU) 4-2

285 - Riley Peters pinned Heath Parrish (Kasson-Mantorville) 4:32

Quarterfinals:

120 - Cole Munsterteiger (Mound-Westonka) dec. Miller 4-2

195 - Bo Flagstad (St. Francis) dec. Knapp 8-3

285 - Sam Dinozeghy (Mound-Westonka) pinned Peters 1:55

Wrestlebacks:

120 - Jonah Coleman (Kasson-Mantorville) pinned Miller 4:09

195 - Knapp pinned Lamar Sloan (Minneapolis Edison) 4:00; Leighton Robb (St. Peter) dec. Knapp 5-2