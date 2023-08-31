6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Volleyball: Pine River-Backus Tigers hope to build on 2022 state appearance

Coach Josh Hirschey says team should have a solid season

Pine River-Backus volleyball team photo August 2023.JPG
The Pine River-Backus volleyball team includes, front row: Kayla Rilea, Reina Hanneken, Alaura Dahl, Ella Dahl, Caylei Johnson, Ayla Richards, Khia Lewis. Middle row: Lily Barchus, Aubrey Wirtz, Avery Sawyer, Kaitlin Rilea, Abigail Gilbert, Autumn Burns and Leah Eveland. Back row: Callie Norman, Cassidy Bristow, Brianna Hanneken, Ashley Shamp, Maegan Irish, Mimi Buekers, Maddie Knapp, Ariana Burns, Heidi Kline and Ava Burns.
Ashley Smith / Echo Journal Correspondent
By Peter Mohs
Today at 5:57 AM

PINE RIVER — The Pine River-Backus Tigers volleyball team is optimistic as it returns 16 letterwinners from last year’s Class A state qualifying team.

Our goal in terms of on court performance is to once again be a factor in the Section 5A playoffs, but we really just focus on one practice and one game at a time.
Josh Hirschey

“We feel like the core of the team did everything they could this summer to put our team in a good position to have a solid season,” said coach Josh Hirschey, who has 194 coaching wins in nine seasons. “The kids will have to accept their roles in order for us to reach our potential as a unit.”

More PR-B Tigers Volleyball

The returning letterwinners include: Ariana Burns, Maegan Irish, Brianna Hanneken, Raena Hanneken, Alaura Dahl, Ella Dahl, Ayla Richards, Kaitlyn Rilea, Kassidy Bristow, Averie Sawyer, Maddy Knapp, Caylei Johnson, Ashley Shamp, Mimi Bueckers, Heidi Kline and Abby Gilbert.

“We hope that a difficult schedule helps prepare us for the postseason,” Hirschey said. “Our goal in terms of on court performance is to once again be a factor in the Section 5A playoffs, but we really just focus on one practice and one game at a time.”

The Tigers, who were scheduled to open the season Aug. 25 at the Rush City tournament, finished 6-1 in the Northland Conference and 27-6 overall last season. They advanced to state by sweeping Verndale and Braham and then defeating Mille Lacs 3-1 in the section final.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the state tournament, the Tigers lost to Ely 3-1 in the Class A state consolation semifinals and Mable-Canton 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

Assistant coaches are Liz Dahl, Ben Kinser, Leah Freeman, Jordan Ackerman and Nicole Hirschey.

September

  • 7 - Clearbrook-Gonvick at Pine River-Backus 7:15 p.m.
  • 12 - Verndale at Pine River-Backus 7:15 p.m.
  • 14 - Pine River-Backus at Crosby-Ironton 7:15 p.m.
  • 16- Pine River-Backus at Crosby-Ironton tourney 9 a.m.
  • 19 - Pine River-Backus at Cass Lake-Bena 7:15 p.m.
  • 21 - Blackduck at Pine River-Backus 7:15 p.m.
  • 26 - Pine River-Backus at Bemidji 7:15 p.m.
  • 28 - Northome-Kelliher at Pine River-Backus 7:15 p.m.
  • 29 - Staples-Motley at Pine River-Backus 1:30 p.m.

October

  • 3 - Pine River-Backus at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 7:15 p.m.
  • 5 - Pine River-Backus at Onamia 7 p.m.
  • 6 - Pine River-Backus at Burnsville tourney 4 p.m.
  • 7 - Pine River-Backus at Burnsville tourney 8 a.m.
  • 10 - Pine River-Backus at Sebeka 7:15 p.m.
  • 12 - Laporte at Pine River-Backus 7:15 p.m.
  • 17 - Nevis at Pine River-Backus 7:15 p.m.

Pete Mohs, Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal publisher, may be reached at 218-855-5855 or pete.mohs@brainerddispatch.com . Follow him on Facebook.

By Peter Mohs
What To Read Next
Pequot Lakes cross country photo August 2023.jpg
Prep
Cross-Country: All-state runners return for Pequot Lakes Patriots
16h ago
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
Pine River-Backus cross country photo August 2023.jpg
Prep
Cross-Country: Pine River-Backus teams to feature new faces
17h ago
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
Pequot Lakes tennis photo August 2023.jpg
Prep
Tennis: Brill looking to notch her 100th win as Patriots coach
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
AmandaGouldMissingAug23.jpg
Local
UPDATE: 38-year-old woman missing from rural Walker found safe
20h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Pequot Lakes football photo August 2023.jpg
Prep
Football: Pequot Lakes football hopes to build on 2022 success
1d ago
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
Pine River-Backus Football Team
Prep
Football: Fischer is new Pine River-Backus head football coach
1d ago
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
Pequot Lakes volleyball photo August 2023.jpg
Prep
Volleyball: Pequot Lakes Patriots return after state runner-up finish
2d ago
 · 
By  Peter Mohs