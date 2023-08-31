Volleyball: Pine River-Backus Tigers hope to build on 2022 state appearance

PINE RIVER — The Pine River-Backus Tigers volleyball team is optimistic as it returns 16 letterwinners from last year’s Class A state qualifying team.

Our goal in terms of on court performance is to once again be a factor in the Section 5A playoffs, but we really just focus on one practice and one game at a time. Josh Hirschey

“We feel like the core of the team did everything they could this summer to put our team in a good position to have a solid season,” said coach Josh Hirschey, who has 194 coaching wins in nine seasons. “The kids will have to accept their roles in order for us to reach our potential as a unit.”

The returning letterwinners include: Ariana Burns, Maegan Irish, Brianna Hanneken, Raena Hanneken, Alaura Dahl, Ella Dahl, Ayla Richards, Kaitlyn Rilea, Kassidy Bristow, Averie Sawyer, Maddy Knapp, Caylei Johnson, Ashley Shamp, Mimi Bueckers, Heidi Kline and Abby Gilbert.

“We hope that a difficult schedule helps prepare us for the postseason,” Hirschey said. “Our goal in terms of on court performance is to once again be a factor in the Section 5A playoffs, but we really just focus on one practice and one game at a time.”

The Tigers, who were scheduled to open the season Aug. 25 at the Rush City tournament, finished 6-1 in the Northland Conference and 27-6 overall last season. They advanced to state by sweeping Verndale and Braham and then defeating Mille Lacs 3-1 in the section final.

At the state tournament, the Tigers lost to Ely 3-1 in the Class A state consolation semifinals and Mable-Canton 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

Assistant coaches are Liz Dahl, Ben Kinser, Leah Freeman, Jordan Ackerman and Nicole Hirschey.

September

7 - Clearbrook-Gonvick at Pine River-Backus 7:15 p.m.

7:15 p.m. 12 - Verndale at Pine River-Backus 7:15 p.m.

14 - Pine River-Backus at Crosby-Ironton 7:15 p.m.

16- Pine River-Backus at Crosby-Ironton tourney 9 a.m.

19 - Pine River-Backus at Cass Lake-Bena 7:15 p.m.

21 - Blackduck at Pine River-Backus 7:15 p.m.

26 - Pine River-Backus at Bemidji 7:15 p.m.

28 - Northome-Kelliher at Pine River-Backus 7:15 p.m.

29 - Staples-Motley at Pine River-Backus 1:30 p.m.

October

3 - Pine River-Backus at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 7:15 p.m.

5 - Pine River-Backus at Onamia 7 p.m.

6 - Pine River-Backus at Burnsville tourney 4 p.m.

7 - Pine River-Backus at Burnsville tourney 8 a.m.

10 - Pine River-Backus at Sebeka 7:15 p.m.

12 - Laporte at Pine River-Backus 7:15 p.m.

17 - Nevis at Pine River-Backus 7:15 p.m.

Pete Mohs, Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal publisher, may be reached at 218-855-5855 or pete.mohs@brainerddispatch.com . Follow him on Facebook.