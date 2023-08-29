Volleyball: Pequot Lakes Patriots return after state runner-up finish

PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes Patriots volleyball team is working hard as they return from the best finish in program history — finishing as Class 2A state runners-up in 2022.

We will have room to grow as we will be filling significant openings due to graduation, but the girls are willing to put in the work. Chris Ganley

“The girls did some hard work over the summer to continue to improve,” said head coach Chris Ganley, whose team finished 29-5 overall last season. “We will have room to grow as we will be filling significant openings due to graduation, but the girls are willing to put in the work.”

Last season, Pequot Lakes was runner-up to Cannon Falls at the Class 2A state tournament. The Patriots had swept Barnesville 3-0 in the quarterfinals and then blanked Concordia Academy 3-0 in the semifinals.

The Patriots advanced to state for the second time in three seasons after defeating St. Cloud Cathedral 3-1 in the Section 7-2A championship match. Pequot Lakes had defeated Wadena-Deer Creek 3-2 in the semifinals and swept Holdingford 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

Returning letterwinners include: Grace Hoffard, Ella Kratochvil, Charlee Sullivan, Kelsi Martini, Isabelle Larson, Aubrey Larson, Lauren Schultz, Reese Laposky, June Ruud, Alexa Pietig and Presley Crawford.

Hoffard and Kratochvil and graduate Abi Martin were selected to the all-tournament team at state.

Pequot Lakes also won the Mid-State Conference title with an unbeaten record last fall. This year the team will be competing in the Granite Ridge Conference.

Assistant coaches are Jenna Anderson, Kendra Johnson and Maddy Stahl.

The Patriots were scheduled to open the season Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Wadena-Deer Creek.

August

31 - Bemidji at Pequot Lakes 7 p.m.

September

12 - Pequot Lakes at Detroit Lakes 7:15 p.m.

14 - Pequot Lakes at Pierz 7:15 p.m.

19 - Pequot Lakes at Albany 7:15 p.m.

21 - Little Falls at Pequot Lakes 7:15 p.m.

22 - Pequot Lakes at Burnsville Showcase TBD

23 - Pequot Lakes at Burnsville Showcase TBD

26 - Mora at Pequot Lakes 7:15 p.m.

28 - Pequot Lakes at Milaca 7:15 p.m.

October

3 - Foley at Pequot Lakes 7:15 p.m.

5 - Pequot Lakes at St. Cloud Cathedral 7:15 p.m.

6 - Pequot Lakes at SM-Albertville tourney 5 p.m.

7 - Pequot Lakes at SM-Albertville tourney 8 a.m.

10 - Pierz at Pequot Lakes 7:15 p.m.

12 - Albany at Pequot Lakes 7:15 p.m.

17 - Pequot Lakes at Little Falls 7:15 p.m.

19 - Pequot Lakes at Fergus Falls tourney 9 a.m.

23 - Brainerd at Pequot Lakes 7 p.m.

