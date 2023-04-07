Trap shooting: Patriots team has 9 letterwinners
Pequot Lakes Trap Shooting
PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes Patriots boys and girls trap shooting team returns nine letterwinners this spring.
Those letterwinners include: Avery Larson, Ethan Weik, Isaac Fjeseth, Christopher Hankins, Alinia Kinney, Maverick Franz, Brandon Conklin, Jack Haar and Michael Kale Young.
Others who could contribute: Jaxon Woodman, Lilli Young, Jasper Fuchs, Jayden Fuchs, Noah Laporte, Clay and Carter Erickson, Riley Peters and Eli Martini.
“The coaching staff is excited for the coming season,” said Scott Larson, who is starting his third season as head coach. “We have a solid core of shooters regardless of grade level.”
Assistant coaches are Robert Hannahs, Josh Trepl, Brett Freking and Tod Pelarski.
ADVERTISEMENT