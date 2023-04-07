50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Trap shooting: Patriots team has 9 letterwinners

Pequot Lakes Trap Shooting

122620_trap-clays-shutterstock.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes Patriots boys and girls trap shooting team returns nine letterwinners this spring.

Those letterwinners include: Avery Larson, Ethan Weik, Isaac Fjeseth, Christopher Hankins, Alinia Kinney, Maverick Franz, Brandon Conklin, Jack Haar and Michael Kale Young.

Others who could contribute: Jaxon Woodman, Lilli Young, Jasper Fuchs, Jayden Fuchs, Noah Laporte, Clay and Carter Erickson, Riley Peters and Eli Martini.

“The coaching staff is excited for the coming season,” said Scott Larson, who is starting his third season as head coach. “We have a solid core of shooters regardless of grade level.”

Assistant coaches are Robert Hannahs, Josh Trepl, Brett Freking and Tod Pelarski.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
PRB Golf.JPG
Prep
PR-B returns six golfers after placing 2nd at section
April 06, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
PL Girls Golf.jpg
Prep
Girls Golf: Patriots return lineup from 3rd place state finish
April 06, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
PEJ-Sports-shutterstock.jpg
Prep
Spring sports starting slowly
April 06, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Anna Espeseth Crosslake church April 2023.jpeg
Local
Anna Espeseth to be guest worship leader at Crosslake church
April 05, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
4170534+0428_patriotics-logo.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes robotics team advances to state
April 06, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
040121_easter-egg-hunts-metro.jpg
Local
Area communities to host Easter egg hunts April 8
April 05, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
north-central-mn-in-custody.jpg
News
In-Custody in North-central Minnesota Jails
March 09, 2023 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr