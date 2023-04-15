99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Trap Shooting: Foothills Trap completes week 1 practice

Foothills Christian Academy Trap Shooting

FoothillsTrapShoot.jpeg
The Foothills Christian Academy trap shooting team has wrapped up its first week of practice for the 2023 season. Top shots for the week were Carlina Rice and Mason Carlson.
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

BACKUS — The Foothills Christian Academy trap shooting team has wrapped up its first week of practice for the 2023 season. Top shots for the week were Carlina Rice and Mason Carlson.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
