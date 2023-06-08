99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Track and Field: Tigers compete at section meet

Pine River-Backus Track and Field

0405track-lanes.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 3:57 PM

PELICAN RAPIDS — The Pine River-Backus girls’ 4x100 relay team was the top finisher for the team at the Section 6-1A meet on Thursday, June 1.

The team of Ella Dahl, Arya Compton, Ashley Crawford and Alaura Dahl finished fifth overall, completing the race in 53.6 seconds.

Additionally, Alaura Dahl was seventh in the long jump with a 15 foot-10.5 inch leap.

For the Tiger boys, Jacob Schnoor was sixth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.83 seconds.

The top two finishers and top two relays in each event qualify for next week’s state meet.

Boys team scores: 1-Perham 112, 2-Staples-Motley 81, 3-Pelican Rapids 78, 4-Osakis 73.5, 5-Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 53, 6-Parkers Prairie 42, 7-Browerville 34, 8-Wadena-Deer Creek 28, 9-Barnesville 27, 10-Border West 25, 11-Ottertail Central 23.5, 12t-Frazee 23, 12t-West Central 23, 14t-Pillager 19, 14t-Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 19, 16-Rothsay 15, 17t-Breckenridge 10, 17t-United North Central 10, 19t-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville 8, 19t-Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 8, 21-Pine River-Backus 3

400 dash: 1-Braden Bredman (Barnesville) 51.84, 6-Jacob Schnoor (PRB) 53.83, 7-Dawson Weinhandl (Pillager) 53.96

Girls team scores: 1-Perham 120.5, 2-Frazee 64, 3-Pelican Rapids 59, 4t-Osakis 56.5, 4t-Pillager 56.5, 6-Barnesville 50, 7-Ottertail Central 44, 8-Wadena-Deer Creek 42, 9-Staples-Motley 40, 10-Border West 32, 11-Asbhy-Brandon-Evansville 26, 12-Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 22, 13-Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 21, 14-Browerville 16.5, 15-New York Mills 16, 16-Breckenridge 13, 17-United North Central 12, 18-West Central 11, 19-Pine River-Backus 6, 20-Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 5, 21-Rothsay 3

4x100 relay: 1-Pillager (Kimman, Alivia Brown, Grimsley, Metz) 51.33, 5-Pine River-Backus (Ella Dahl, Arya Compton, Ashley Crawford, Alaura Dahl) 53.6, 6-Wadena-Deer Creek (Layla Sharp, Lydia Oldakowski, Rayna Udy, Kiyanne Maxwell) 53.87

Long jump: 1-Jaden Hackel (Perham) 16-8.5, 7-Alaura Dahl (PRB) 15-10.5, 10-Kimman (Pillager) 15-4.25

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
