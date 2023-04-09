50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Track and Field: Tigers combine for 16 letterwinners in track

Pine River-Backus Track and Field

PRB Track.JPG
The 2023 Tiger track and field team. Front row, from left: Callie Norman, Arya Compton, Tana Borland, Maren Lindquist, Kelsey Bergem, Alaura Dahl, Mimi Bueckers, Ella Dahl, River Crawford, Ashley Crawford, Camryn Good and Ava Deplazes. Back row: Mac Reddick, Josiah Sechser, Isaiah Downie, Kolby Walters, Dahlton Minion, Hunter Norman, Andrew Bueckers, Tate Norman, Jacob Schnoor, Zach Minion and Alekzander Kopilchak.
Ashley Smith / Echo Journal Correspondent
By Peter Mohs
Today at 3:57 PM

PINE RIVER — The Pine River-Backus boys and girls track and field teams combined have 16 letterwinners returning this spring. The boys head coach is Tom Demars while the girls head coach is Karl Lundeman.

“We have a small group of hard working athletes this season,” Demars said. “There’s no doubt that we will be improving, and hope to have some individuals who will place in the section meet.”

Letterwinners include: seniors Hunter Norman, Jacob Schnoor, Ashlee Crawford; juniors Andrew Bueckers, Alaura Dahl, Camryn Good; sophomores Dahlton Minion, Tate Norman, Josiah Sechser, Kelsey Bergem and Ava Depazes; freshmen Ella Dahl, Callie Norman, River Crawford, Mimi Bueckers; and eighth grader Evelyn Peterson.

Newcomers who could contribute are sophomores Arya Compton, Koby Walters and Mac Reddick.

Assistant coaches are Henry Krecklau and Liz Dahl.

The Tigers were scheduled to open the outdoor season at the Pequot Lakes Invitational Tuesday, April 4.

By Peter Mohs
