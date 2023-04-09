Track and Field: Tigers combine for 16 letterwinners in track

PINE RIVER — The Pine River-Backus boys and girls track and field teams combined have 16 letterwinners returning this spring. The boys head coach is Tom Demars while the girls head coach is Karl Lundeman.

“We have a small group of hard working athletes this season,” Demars said. “There’s no doubt that we will be improving, and hope to have some individuals who will place in the section meet.”

Letterwinners include: seniors Hunter Norman, Jacob Schnoor, Ashlee Crawford; juniors Andrew Bueckers, Alaura Dahl, Camryn Good; sophomores Dahlton Minion, Tate Norman, Josiah Sechser, Kelsey Bergem and Ava Depazes; freshmen Ella Dahl, Callie Norman, River Crawford, Mimi Bueckers; and eighth grader Evelyn Peterson.

Newcomers who could contribute are sophomores Arya Compton, Koby Walters and Mac Reddick.

Assistant coaches are Henry Krecklau and Liz Dahl.

The Tigers were scheduled to open the outdoor season at the Pequot Lakes Invitational Tuesday, April 4.