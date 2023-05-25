Track and Field: Tiger girls first, boys second in Northome

NORTHOME — The Pine River-Backus track and field teams got a first-place finish from the girls and second from the boys at the Deerwood Bank Invitational on Tuesday, May 16.

In total, the Tigers set 20 personal bests at the meet.

Alaura Dahl finished first in the long jump, triple jump and high jump for the Tiger girls, and was a part of the first-place 4x100 relay. Mimi Bueckers earned victories in the 800 and 1600-meter races.

The Tigers also picked up wins from Camryn Good in the shot put, Ella Dahl in the 200 and the 4x200 relay team.

On the boys’ side, Dalton Minion led the way with wins in the triple jump and high jump, while Jacob Schnoor (400), Earl Stockman (110 hurdles) and the 4x200 relay team all earned wins.