99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Track and Field: Pequot’s Chaney advances in 3 events

Eli Hall and Amelia Davis are also headed to state

Calia Chaney '23.jpg
Calia Chaney
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Calia Chaney is heading back to the Class 2A State meet to defend her 800-meter title as she won the Section 8-2A title Saturday, June 3.

The Pequot Lakes Patriots runner posted a 2:14.99 to win the event. She also placed second in the 1600 run to qualify for that event.

Chaney won last year’s state 800 title in 2:13.49 and finished third in the 1600 with a 5:01.29. She ran a 5:02.25 Saturday.

Chaney then anchored Pequot’s second-place 4x400 relay team of Allison Gladen, Carlie Eggert and Josie Taylor to a 4:03.21.

Pequot’s Amelia Davis won the shot put with a 39-foot-3.5 effort to advance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advancing to state during Wednesday’s prelims were Pequot’s Eli Hall in the 3200 run.

The top two individuals and relays in each event qualify for state along with those making it by time standard.

Boys team scores: 1-Alexandria 156.5, 2-Willmar 92, 3-Rocori 88, 4-Detroit Lakes 78.5, 5-Little Falls 69, 6-Pequot Lakes 61, 7-Fergus Falls 53, 8-Albany 48, 9-East Grand Forks 22, 10-Thief River Falls 17, 11-New London-Spicer 10, 12-Melrose 6

110 hurdles: 1-Samuel Williams (Alex) 15.23, 3-Charles Schiessl (PL) 15.37

300 hurdles: 1-Otto Anderson (Alex) 39.72, 7-Schiessl 44.87

200 dash: 1-Isaiah Brown (Alex) 22.28, 3-Isaac Olson (LF) 22.94, 6-Schiessl 23.56, 8-Isaac Larsen (LF) 24.58

1600 run: 1-Vincent Kaluza (Roc) 4:25.27, 3-Eli Hall (PL) 4:28.31, 6-Liam Zins (PL) 4:49.32, 12-Baylon Larson (LF) 5:01.98, 23-James Johnson (PL) 5:17.49, 30-William Sprang (LF) 5:46.15, 31-Owen Swisher (LF) 5:46.38

4x100 relay: 1-Detroit Lakes 42.74, 5-Pequot Lakes (Dane Mudgett, Alex Kriesel, Nicholas Holmberg, Tade Magnuson) 45.37, 6-Little Falls (Mark Hughes, Cyler Boilig, Jacob Tenold, Ivan Petrich) 45.52

4x200 relay: 1-Little Falls (Hughes, Larsen, Olson, LeClair) 1:30.48, 9-Pequot Lakes (Thomas Blomer, Micah Loukota,Levi Barnes, Jackson Jorgens) 1:40.89

4x400 relay: 1-Alexandria 3:29.57, 2-Little Falls (Wyatt Baum, Cameron, Olson, LeClair) 3:29.88, 4-Pequot Lakes (Holmberg, Magnuson, Bode Eggena, Kade Mudgett) 3:32.6

4x800 relay: 1-Alexandria 8:09.12, 4-Little Falls (Noah Cameron, Kobi Cameron, Baum, William Sprang) 8:30.37, 10-Pequot Lakes (Kalan Larson, Justin Sievert, Ryder Schultz, Wyatt Balmer) 9:41.5

Discus: 1-Alexander Jensen (FF) 149-0, 7-Lucas Ganley (PL) 131-2, 11-Gabe Shanoff (LF) 123-0, 12-Riley Peterson (PL) 122-9, 21-Ethan Stohr (PL) 112-2, 28-Ivan Petrich (LF) 80-6

Long jump: 1-Evan Kludt (Alex) 21-0.75, 4-Mark Hughes (LF) 20-6, 16-Shanoff 18-7, 21-Balmer 17-7, 26-Thomas Blomer (PL) 15-0.5

High jump: 1- Tysen Gerads (Albany) 6-2, 3-Becker Lipke (PL) 6-0, 5-Eggena (PL) 5-10, 6-Thomas Knopik (LF) 5-10, 13-Justin Sievert (PL) 5-4, 14-Grant Stich (LF) 5-4

Girls team scores: 1-Alexandria 168, 2-Rocori 132.5, 3-Detroit Lakes 95, 4-Willmar 69, 5-Pequot Lakes 67, 6-Thief River Falls 45.5, 7-New London-Spicer 33, 8-Albany 32, 9-Fergus Falls 30, 10-Melrose 15, 11-East Grand Forks 9, 12-Little Falls 6

300 hurdles: 1-Woods 45.5, 5-Allison Glade (PL) 49-66

400 dash: 1-Alison Krasky (Alex) 59.79, 6-Chelby Wothe (PL) 1:01.68

800 run: 1-Calia Chaney (PL) 2:14.99, 8-Grace LeClair (LF) 2:34.36

1600 run: 1-Jaelyn Miller (Alex) 5:00.43, 2-Chaney 5:02.25, 19-Erika English (PL) 6:11.13, 20-Rose Jarnot (LF) 6:13.38, 21-Alayna Neu (LF) 6:13.59, 27-Faith Krawiecki (LF) 6:28.25, 31-Emma Flaws (PL) 6:44.3

4x100 relay: 1-Detroit Lakes 49.08, 5-Pequot Lakes (Joselyn Rinio, Ashley Slaybaugh, Josie Taylor, Ava Merta) 51.40, 8-Little Falls (Temari Uchiha, Megan Fellbaum, Marissa Schultz, Adrianna Swanson) 52.53

4x200 relay: 1-Rocori 1:44.44, 4-Pequot Lakes (Rinio, Slaybaugh, Taylor, Marta) 1:46.01, 8-Little Falls (Uchiha, Fellbaum, Schultz, Swanson) 1:51.23

4x400 relay: 1-Willmar 4:00.96, 2-Pequot Lakes (Allison Gladen, Carlie Eggert, Taylor, Chaney) 4:03.21, 12-Little Falls (Grace LeClair, Ayla Anez, Elise Ballou, Jarnot) 4:35.21

4x800 relay: 1-Alexandria 9:32.41, 4-Pequot Lakes (Chelby Wothe, Kyra Rohrbach, Isabel Larson, Georgie Thompson)) 10:18.62, 8-Little Falls (LeClair, Jarnot, Anez, Ballou) 10:42.9

Shot put: 1-Amelia Davis (PL) 39-3.5, 14-Kayla Joyce (PL) 30-7.5, 21-Carissa Olson (LF) 28-4.5, 23-Grace Jordan (PL) 26-1.5, 26-Violet Swisher (LF) 25-8.5

Triple jump: 1-Kate Van Erp (Roc) 36-8, 8-Jayden Spillum (LF) 33-5, 10-Eggert (PL) 32-8.75, 12-Reese Laposky (PL) 32-1, 18-Olivia Den Hartog (PL) 31-3.5

Pole vault: 1-Jerzie Horner (DL) 10-8, 7-Ballou (LF) 8-8, 10-Rinio (PL) 8-8, 13-Erika English (PL) 7-8

Next: Class 2A State Prelims at St. Michael-Albertville 9 a.m. Friday, June 9.

More Patriots Track and Field

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
0405track-lanes.jpg
Prep
Track and Field: Tigers compete at section meet
June 08, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pequot Lakes softball state 2023
Prep
Softball: Patriot softball team falls to top-ranked Giants in state quarterfinals
June 08, 2023 11:50 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
PL Softball 6-1.jpg
Prep
Softball: Patriots top Pierz to advance to state
June 07, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Breezy-Point-city-hall-echo.jpg
Local
Decisions reached on Breezy Point disc golf course
June 07, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
060623-CO-weekly-reports-BWCAW.jpg
Northland Outdoors
CO Reports: Area officers work details in Boundary Waters
June 06, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
Weekend Volunteers3. Jim Brandt.jpg
Local
Whitefish's Big Island may see big changes
May 24, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal