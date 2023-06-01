Track and Field: Pequot Lakes girls track takes first at home

PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes girls won three of four relay races as the Patriot girls took first at the Pequot Lakes Twilight Invitational on Tuesday, May 23.

The 4x100 team of Joselyn Rinio, Hannah Sigler, Ashley Slaybaugh and Ava Merta took first with a time of 53.15. Rinio, Slaybaugh and Merta then joined with Hannah Sigler to take first in the 4x200 relay with a 1:49.94 time.

Allison Gladen, Veronica Broskovetz, Haylie Crutcher and Georgie Thompson won the 4x400 with a time of 4:21.13. Gladen also took first in the 300-meter hurdles.

Calia Chaney also earned a blue ribbon for the Patriots, winning the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.53 seconds.

Amelia Davis and Kayla Joyce also earned top marks for the Patriots, winning the shot put and discus throw, respectively.

The Patriot boys finished second at the meet, led by Lucas Ganley’s victories in both the shot put and discus. He threw the shot 48 feet, 7.75 inches, then hurled a discus 130 feet, 5 inches.

Nicholas Holmberg won the 400 in 52.83 seconds – just 0.17 seconds ahead of the second-place runner. Meanwhile, Liam Zins was the top runner in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:59.93.

Charlie Schiessl won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.76.

Becker Lipke won the high jump – clearing 5 feet, 10 inches – and Wyatt Balmer won the pole vault with a vault of 11-6.

Pequot Lakes' Justin Sievert competes in the high jump during Pequot Lakes' Twilight Invitational on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Dan Determan / Echo Journal

Pequot Lakes Kal Larson competes in the long jump on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Dan Determan / Echo Journal