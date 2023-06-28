Track and Field: Pequot Lakes girl takes third at national meet

EUGENE, Oregon — For Calia Chaney, the season does not end at the state tournament.

It was, honestly, just a really fun experience. I was very happy with how I raced. Calia Chaney

The Pequot Lakes junior competed at the Nike Outdoor Nationals track and field event at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday, June 17, where she finished third in the 800-meter Emerging Elite race with a time of 2:12.77.

“It was, honestly, just a really fun experience,” Chaney said. “I was very happy with how I raced.”

More Patriots Track and Field





She shaved almost two seconds off from her time at the 2023 Class 2A state track meet , where she also finished third after winning the race in 2022 — both at state and the national meet in Oregon.

“I hadn’t really had, I would say, a breakout race this year like I have had in previous seasons,” she said. “I think it was good for me to finally have one race that I felt more confident in. I really felt strong during the race, which is something that I have kind of been lacking, so I was happy with that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Chaney competed in the Nike Nationals in 2022 as well, where she finished first in the Emerging Elite division with a time of 2:12.67.

It was a really fun season but definitely not what I was hoping for out of my junior season. … So I’m really excited for next year to bring a bit more drive. Calia Chaney

After competing within the state all spring, she said her return trip to Eugene felt like a step up in competition.

“Especially, watching all the other races going on, it just felt like a faster environment,” she said.

To qualify for the event, athletes had to finish in a certain time at some point in their high school season. Competing in the event has given her added motivation for her senior season.

“I wouldn’t say this season was a disappointment, but there were definitely some disappointing races that I wish I could have done just a little better in, or had that little extra bit at the end," she said. "It was a really fun season but definitely not what I was hoping for out of my junior season. … So I’m really excited for next year to bring a bit more drive.”

Dan Determan, sports writer/staff writer, may be reached at 218-855-5879 or dan.determan@pineandlakes.com. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Dan.