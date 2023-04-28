Track and Field: Patriots third at Brainerd quad

BRAINERD — Calia Chaney earned a victory in the 800-meter race as the Pequot Lakes girls’ track and field team took third overall at the Brainerd Quadrangular Tuesday, April 18, at Adamson Field.

Chaney finished the race in 2:18.95. The girls’ only other first-place finishes came from the 4x400 relay team with a time of 4;15.5, and from Amelia Davis in the shot put with a throw of 36 feet.

On the boys’ side, Pequot placed third as well and got wins from Eli Hall in the 3200 with a time of 9:37.0, and from Riley Peters in the discus with a throw of 137 feet, 10 inches.

Boys team scores: 1-Alexandria 178, 2-Brainerd 117.5, 3-Pequot Lakes 75, 4-Rock Ridge 70.5, 5-Crosby-Ironton 37

100 dash: 1-Issak Malay (Brd) 11.48, 2-Dillon MacLaughlin (Brd) 11.49, 7-Dylan Gross (Brd) 11.89, 8-Charlie Pikula 11.95, 11-Tade Magnuson (PL) 12.0

200 dash: 1-Brandon Stark (Brd) 11.8, 5-Charles Schiessl (PL) 23.9, 8-Matt Toews (Brd) 24.2, 9-Jordan Mount (CI) 24.3

400 dash: 1-Stark 50.1, 3-Nicholas Holmberg (PL) 54.69, 4-Noah Larson (CI) 54.92

800 run: 1-Throck Lehmann (Alex) 2:08.75, 4-Joseph Ringhand (CI) 2:14.85, 6-Leif Hoffman (Brd) 2:16.81, 9-Joey Otto (Brd) 2:20.25, 10-Liam Zins (PL) 2:21.26

1600 run: 1-Ringhand 4:55.19, 3-Hoffman 5:04.73, 4-Ben Stadum (Brd) 5:04.78, 5-Zins 5:05.49

3200 run: 1-Eli Hall (PL) 9:37.0, 5-Nolan Thiesse (Brd) 10:54.0, 6-Gabe Hallgren (Brd) 11.33.0

110 hurdles: 1-Schiessl 15.81, 6-Elio Mendoza-Delgado (CI) 18.76, 8-Preston Miller (Brd) 19.45

300 hurdles: 1-Otto Anderson (Alex) 42.68, 2-Schiessl 42.75, 4-Gavin Hoelzel (Brd) 44.79

4x100 relay: 1-Brainerd 45.27, 4-Pequot Lakes 46.67

4x200 relay: 1-Brainerd 1:32.26, 5-Pequot Lakes 1:45.98

4x400 relay: 1-Pequot Lakes 3:39.4, 3-Crosby-Ironton 3:47.1, 5-Brainerd 3:47.4

4x800 relay: 1-Alexandria 9:05.44, 2-Brainerd 9:13.84

Shot put: 1-Gross (Brd) 55-1.5, 2-Lucas Ganley (PL) 48-2.5, 5-Riley Peters (PL) 45-3, 6-Mitch Wind (Brd) 43-10, 7-Dylan Klancher (CI) 43-8

Discus: 1-Peters 137-10, 2-Ganley 124-4, 3-Gross 117-6

Long jump: 1-Kelly Johnson (Alex) 19-8.5, 4-Jake Merseth (Brd) 18-6.5, 9-Magnuson 17-7.5

Triple jump: 1-Evan Kludt (Alex) 37-7.5, 4-Cole Fjeld (Brd) 35-5, 5-Wyatt Brown (Brd) 35-2, 7-Jordan Davis (Brd) 34-9

High jump: 1-Max Williams (RR) 6-2, 5-Bode Eggena (PL) 5-6, 9-Joe Smith (Brd) 5-4

Pole vault: 1-John Paul Fitzpatrick (CI) 11-0, 2-Smith 10-6, 3-Oliver Toftness (CI) 10-0, 4-Hoelzel 10-0

Girls team scores: 1-Brainerd 196.5, 2-Alexandria 153.5, 3-Pequot Lakes 77.5, 4-Rock Ridge 43, 5-Crosby-Ironton 14.5

100 hurdles: 1-Violet Goodwin (Brd) 15.91, 2-Madi Bertram (Brd) 17.68, 3-Natalie Smith (Brd) 17.91, 8-Reese Laposky (PL) 19.73

300 hurdles: 1-Smith 49.01, 3-Goodwin 51.64, 4-Allison Gladen (PL) 51.91, 5-Bertram 52.74

100 dash: 1-Brenna Deason (Brd) 12.76, 7-Josie Taylor (PL) 13.6, 8-Ava Loney (Brd) 13.68

200 dash: 1-Cora Clough (Brd) 25.9, 4t-Ashley Slaybaugh (PL) 28.1, 6-Taylor 28.2, 7-Kate Stadum (Brd) 28.4

400 dash: 1-Emily Bastian (Brd) 1:02.01, 2-Avery Duerr (Brd) 1:03.24, 6-Veronica Broskovetz (PL) 1:05.26, 7-Lily DeRosier 1:06.06

800 run: 1-Calia Chaney (PL) 2:18.95, 5-Madelyn Miller (Brd) 2:33.98, 7-Annelise Baird (Brd) 2:36.17, 8-Brooke Wenz (Brd) 2:37.22

1600 run: 1-Katelyn Kennedy (Brd) 5:32.24, 2-Wenz 5:35.5, 10-Scarlett Anderson (Brd) 6:13.39

3200 run: 1-Hannah Drietz (Brd) 12.00.0, 2-Julia Rademacher (Brd) 12:14, 6-Gabby Rosecrans (CI) 14:01.0

4x100 relay: 1-Brainerd 51.38, 3-Pequot Lakes 55.81

4x200 relay: 1-Brainerd 1:51.59, 4-Crosby-Ironton 2:04.94, 8-Pequot Lakes 2:08.82

4x400 relay: 1-Pequot Lakes 4;15.5, 2-Brainerd 4:28.1, 6-Crosby-Ironton 4:41.5

4x800 relay: 1-Alexandria 9;56.9, 2-Brainerd 10:01.97

Shot put: 1-Amelia Davis (PL) 36-0, 3-Ellie Brown (Brd) 31-5.5, 4-Kayla Joyce (PL) 30-10, 5-Elianna Riley (Brd) 30-7.5, 7-Joselyn Rinio (PL) 28-7

Discus: 1-Maya Wagner (Alex), 3-Brown 93-2.5, 4-Riley 92-0, 6-Joyce 88-7, 7-Cadence Wynn (CI) 79-11.5

Long jump: 1-Alison Krasky (Alex) 16-4, 2-Emma Sheflo (Brd) 15-9, 5-Laposky 15-5

Triple jump: 1-Molly Hagelie (Brd) 31-11, 2-Eggert 31-11, 3-Marcella Dircks (Brd) 31-10.5, 4-Lauren Castle (Brd) 31-7.5, 5-Alyssa Schommer (Brd) 31-4.5, 6-Oliva Den Harog (PL) 30-8.5

High jump: 1-Clough 4-10, 2-Stadum 4-10, 3-Laposky 4-8, 4-Castle (Brd) 4-8, 5-Isabel Larson (PL) 4-6

Pole vault: 1-Deason 9-0, 2-Joselyn Rinio (PL) 8-6, 3-Lucy Lewandowski (CI) 8-6, 5-Abigail Tanner (Brd) 7-0, 5-Erika English (PL) 7.0, 5-Sydney Jones (CI) 7-0