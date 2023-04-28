99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Track and Field: Patriots third at Brainerd quad

Pequot Lakes Track and Field

Pequot Lakes' Allison Gladen competes in the 300 hurdles at the Brainerd Quadrangular Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 2:57 PM

BRAINERD — Calia Chaney earned a victory in the 800-meter race as the Pequot Lakes girls’ track and field team took third overall at the Brainerd Quadrangular Tuesday, April 18, at Adamson Field.

Chaney finished the race in 2:18.95. The girls’ only other first-place finishes came from the 4x400 relay team with a time of 4;15.5, and from Amelia Davis in the shot put with a throw of 36 feet.

On the boys’ side, Pequot placed third as well and got wins from Eli Hall in the 3200 with a time of 9:37.0, and from Riley Peters in the discus with a throw of 137 feet, 10 inches.

Boys team scores: 1-Alexandria 178, 2-Brainerd 117.5, 3-Pequot Lakes 75, 4-Rock Ridge 70.5, 5-Crosby-Ironton 37

100 dash: 1-Issak Malay (Brd) 11.48, 2-Dillon MacLaughlin (Brd) 11.49, 7-Dylan Gross (Brd) 11.89, 8-Charlie Pikula 11.95, 11-Tade Magnuson (PL) 12.0

200 dash: 1-Brandon Stark (Brd) 11.8, 5-Charles Schiessl (PL) 23.9, 8-Matt Toews (Brd) 24.2, 9-Jordan Mount (CI) 24.3

400 dash: 1-Stark 50.1, 3-Nicholas Holmberg (PL) 54.69, 4-Noah Larson (CI) 54.92

800 run: 1-Throck Lehmann (Alex) 2:08.75, 4-Joseph Ringhand (CI) 2:14.85, 6-Leif Hoffman (Brd) 2:16.81, 9-Joey Otto (Brd) 2:20.25, 10-Liam Zins (PL) 2:21.26

1600 run: 1-Ringhand 4:55.19, 3-Hoffman 5:04.73, 4-Ben Stadum (Brd) 5:04.78, 5-Zins 5:05.49

3200 run: 1-Eli Hall (PL) 9:37.0, 5-Nolan Thiesse (Brd) 10:54.0, 6-Gabe Hallgren (Brd) 11.33.0

110 hurdles: 1-Schiessl 15.81, 6-Elio Mendoza-Delgado (CI) 18.76, 8-Preston Miller (Brd) 19.45

300 hurdles: 1-Otto Anderson (Alex) 42.68, 2-Schiessl 42.75, 4-Gavin Hoelzel (Brd) 44.79

4x100 relay: 1-Brainerd 45.27, 4-Pequot Lakes 46.67

4x200 relay: 1-Brainerd 1:32.26, 5-Pequot Lakes 1:45.98

4x400 relay: 1-Pequot Lakes 3:39.4, 3-Crosby-Ironton 3:47.1, 5-Brainerd 3:47.4

4x800 relay: 1-Alexandria 9:05.44, 2-Brainerd 9:13.84

Shot put: 1-Gross (Brd) 55-1.5, 2-Lucas Ganley (PL) 48-2.5, 5-Riley Peters (PL) 45-3, 6-Mitch Wind (Brd) 43-10, 7-Dylan Klancher (CI) 43-8

Discus: 1-Peters 137-10, 2-Ganley 124-4, 3-Gross 117-6

Long jump: 1-Kelly Johnson (Alex) 19-8.5, 4-Jake Merseth (Brd) 18-6.5, 9-Magnuson 17-7.5

Triple jump: 1-Evan Kludt (Alex) 37-7.5, 4-Cole Fjeld (Brd) 35-5, 5-Wyatt Brown (Brd) 35-2, 7-Jordan Davis (Brd) 34-9

High jump: 1-Max Williams (RR) 6-2, 5-Bode Eggena (PL) 5-6, 9-Joe Smith (Brd) 5-4

Pole vault: 1-John Paul Fitzpatrick (CI) 11-0, 2-Smith 10-6, 3-Oliver Toftness (CI) 10-0, 4-Hoelzel 10-0

Girls team scores: 1-Brainerd 196.5, 2-Alexandria 153.5, 3-Pequot Lakes 77.5, 4-Rock Ridge 43, 5-Crosby-Ironton 14.5

100 hurdles: 1-Violet Goodwin (Brd) 15.91, 2-Madi Bertram (Brd) 17.68, 3-Natalie Smith (Brd) 17.91, 8-Reese Laposky (PL) 19.73

300 hurdles: 1-Smith 49.01, 3-Goodwin 51.64, 4-Allison Gladen (PL) 51.91, 5-Bertram 52.74

100 dash: 1-Brenna Deason (Brd) 12.76, 7-Josie Taylor (PL) 13.6, 8-Ava Loney (Brd) 13.68

200 dash: 1-Cora Clough (Brd) 25.9, 4t-Ashley Slaybaugh (PL) 28.1, 6-Taylor 28.2, 7-Kate Stadum (Brd) 28.4

400 dash: 1-Emily Bastian (Brd) 1:02.01, 2-Avery Duerr (Brd) 1:03.24, 6-Veronica Broskovetz (PL) 1:05.26, 7-Lily DeRosier 1:06.06

800 run: 1-Calia Chaney (PL) 2:18.95, 5-Madelyn Miller (Brd) 2:33.98, 7-Annelise Baird (Brd) 2:36.17, 8-Brooke Wenz (Brd) 2:37.22

1600 run: 1-Katelyn Kennedy (Brd) 5:32.24, 2-Wenz 5:35.5, 10-Scarlett Anderson (Brd) 6:13.39

3200 run: 1-Hannah Drietz (Brd) 12.00.0, 2-Julia Rademacher (Brd) 12:14, 6-Gabby Rosecrans (CI) 14:01.0

4x100 relay: 1-Brainerd 51.38, 3-Pequot Lakes 55.81

4x200 relay: 1-Brainerd 1:51.59, 4-Crosby-Ironton 2:04.94, 8-Pequot Lakes 2:08.82

4x400 relay: 1-Pequot Lakes 4;15.5, 2-Brainerd 4:28.1, 6-Crosby-Ironton 4:41.5

4x800 relay: 1-Alexandria 9;56.9, 2-Brainerd 10:01.97

Shot put: 1-Amelia Davis (PL) 36-0, 3-Ellie Brown (Brd) 31-5.5, 4-Kayla Joyce (PL) 30-10, 5-Elianna Riley (Brd) 30-7.5, 7-Joselyn Rinio (PL) 28-7

Discus: 1-Maya Wagner (Alex), 3-Brown 93-2.5, 4-Riley 92-0, 6-Joyce 88-7, 7-Cadence Wynn (CI) 79-11.5

Long jump: 1-Alison Krasky (Alex) 16-4, 2-Emma Sheflo (Brd) 15-9, 5-Laposky 15-5

Triple jump: 1-Molly Hagelie (Brd) 31-11, 2-Eggert 31-11, 3-Marcella Dircks (Brd) 31-10.5, 4-Lauren Castle (Brd) 31-7.5, 5-Alyssa Schommer (Brd) 31-4.5, 6-Oliva Den Harog (PL) 30-8.5

High jump: 1-Clough 4-10, 2-Stadum 4-10, 3-Laposky 4-8, 4-Castle (Brd) 4-8, 5-Isabel Larson (PL) 4-6

Pole vault: 1-Deason 9-0, 2-Joselyn Rinio (PL) 8-6, 3-Lucy Lewandowski (CI) 8-6, 5-Abigail Tanner (Brd) 7-0, 5-Erika English (PL) 7.0, 5-Sydney Jones (CI) 7-0

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
