Track and Field: Patriots hope to continue successful tradition at state

PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes Patriots girls and boys track and field teams hope to build on their tradition of advancing individual athletes to the Class 2A state meet.

Last year at state, Calia Chaney won the 800-meter title in 2:13.49 and finished third in the 1,600 run in 5:01.29 for the Patriots. Julia Keiffer, Riya Johnson, Josie Taylor and Joselyn Rinio finished fifth for Pequot Lakes in the 4x100 relay and ninth in the 4x200.

“We are returning a large group of younger athletes, including many freshmen,” said girls’ head coach Jeff Brever. “We will be looking for consistent leadership from our upperclassmen to continue to lead our team. We are returning state participants like Calia, Joselyn and Josie, and we have a great core group to build from and will look to continue to improve throughout the season.”

Returning letterwinners include: Veronica Broskovetz, Rinio, Allison Gladen, Kayla Joyce, Hailee Polchow, Emma Flaws, Chaney, Emma Bitzer, Haylie Crutcher, Amelia Davis, Xarlie Eggert, Erika English, Reese Laposky, Ava Merta, Hannah Sigler, Emily Held and Taylor. Others who could contribute are Ashley Slaybaugh, Isabel Larson, Grace Jordan, Anah Miller and Georgi Thompson.

Chaney was voted the team’s most valuable track athlete, Laposky earned most valuable honors for field events and Taylor was chosen rookie of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Patriot boys' track and field team. Front row, from left: Dayton Wills, Logan Happke, Jay Nagel, Andrew Loeffler, Micah Loukota, Kade Mudgett, Kal Larson, Ryder Schultz, James Johnson, Braden Wallin, Jackson Olson and Connor Jansen. Middle row: Jackson Wait-Learned, Gabe Wilson, Jack Carr, Thomas Blomer, Dane Mudgett, Nick Holmberg, Cooper Bluhm, Landon Walsted , Ben Westerman, Nic Foster, Conner Meis-Whitaker, Alex Stahnke and Alex Kriesel. Back row: David Austin, Becker Lipke, Justin Sievert, Ethan Stohr, Jaiden Biley, Riley Peters, Eli Hall, Jackson Jorgens, Garrett Wichner, Will Taylor, Bode Eggena, Charlie Schiessl, Aaron Barnes, Micah Sullivan, Lucas Ganley and Levi Barnes. Kelli Engstrom / Kelli Engstrom Photography

At last year’s boys’ state meet, Pequot Lakes graduate Cruz Megazzini finished sixth in the high jump. For the Patriot boys last season, Megazzini was chosen most valuable athlete for both track and field while Kade Mudgett was voted top rookie.

“We have a large group of freshmen boys who are with us this year on varsity so it will be fun to see how they fit into the mix,” said Patriots boys’ head coach Brian Homan. “We have had some guys do some winter indoor meets. We have a great group of young men that work hard.”

Returning letter-winners: Tommy Blomer, Nick Holmberg, Eli Hall, Wyatt Balmer, Kalan Larson, Jack Carr, Riley Peters, Charles Schiessl, Alex Stahnke, Garrett Wichner, Micah loukota, Dane Mudgett, Kade Mudgett, Cooper Bluhm, Jaden Biley, Levi Barnes, Lucas Ganley, Bode Eggena

At the Section 8-2A meet, Chaney won the 800 and was second in the 1,600 to help the Patriots finish fifth. Charles Schissel won the 110 hurdles to help the Pequot Lakes boys also place fifth. The Pequot Lakes girls and boys were both second at last year’s Mid-State Conference meet.

The Patriots were scheduled to open the outdoor season by hosting the Pequot Lakes Invitational Tuesday, April 4. Pequot Lakes will host the Mid-State Conference meet on Tuesday, May 16. The Patriot girls and boys both finished second at last year’s conference meet.

Assistant coaches for Pequot Lakes are Dave Guenther, Justin Frankie, Clayton Foster, Bud Bjornaraa, Kathy Allen and Chip Taylor.