Sports Prep

Track and Field: Patriots compete in home meet

Pequot Lakes Track and Field

PL Track 5-17 1 - copy.jpg
Pequot Lakes' Ryder Schultz competes in the pole vault in the Patriots' home meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Today at 3:57 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — Nine first-place finishes went to the home teams as the Pequot Lakes track teams hosted a Mid-State Conference meet on Tuesday, May 16.

"With the great weather and our first home varsity track meet this year the girls performed very well," Patriot girls coach Jeff Brever said. "We had many athletes perform their season bests."

Eli Hall and Charlie Shiessl led the way for the Patriot boys. Hall won the 1600-meter race with a time of 4:29.06 and the 3200-meter race with a time of 10:01.18.

Shiessl swept the hurdles, winning the 110-meter event in 15.6 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 43.16 seconds.

Reese Laposky paved the way for the Patriot girls, winning the long jump with a jump of 16 feet, 6 inches and the triple jump with a 33-foot jump.

Amelia Davis took the top spot in the shot put with a throw of 37-9, Calia Chaney was the winner of the 1600-meter race with a 5:06.11 time, and the Patriots won the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:50.17.

PL Track 5-17 4 - copy (2).jpg
Pequot Lakes' Carlie Eggert finished second in the triple jump in a home meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
More Patriots Track and Field

PL Track 5-17 2 -copy.jpg
Pequot Lakes hurdler Charlie Schiessl finished first in both the 110 and 300 hurdles in a home meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal

Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
