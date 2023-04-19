Track and Field: Chaney leads Patriot girls to 2nd in Bemidji

BEMIDJI — Pequot Lakes’ Calia Chaney won the 400-meter run, 800 run and was a part of the first-place 4x400 relay team as she helped the Patriot girls finish second in an indoor meet in Bemidji Tuesday, April 11.

"The girls had a strong team performance," Patriot girls coach Jeff Brever said in an email. "We had improvements across the board from running events to field events. On the track, we continue to show depth in the sprinting events and are getting stronger in our middle distances.

"In the field events, shot put continues to be our strongest with Amelia Davis leading the way throwing her personal bests in her last two meets. As coaches, we continue to stress to our athletes to focus on the process of our warm ups, practices, and doing the little things right to get them prepared for competition at the end of May."

Charlie Schiessl won the 60 hurdles and helped the Patriots 4x400 relay finish third.

Eli Hall of Pequot Lakes won the 3200 run in 9:53.67 while Verndale’s Malachi Ervasti won the 60 dash in 7.22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boys team scores: 1-Perham 98, 2-Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 81, 3-Rock Ridge 73, 4-Pequot Lakes 54, 5-Bemidji 53 … 13-Wadena-Deer Creek 12, 13-Pillager 12

60 hurdles: 1-Charlie Schiessl (PL) 8.90, 8-Tyce Russell (BHV) 9.73

60 dash: 1-Malachi Ervasti (BHV) 7.22, 11-Dane Mudgett (PL) 7.58, 12-Kade Mudgett (PL) 7.6

200 dash: 1-Ayo Ogundeji (N) 23.59, 3-Malachi Ervasti (BHV) 22.44, 6-Andrew Brown (Pil) 24.81, 9-Charlie Schiessl (PL) 24.96

400 dash: 1-Micah Thompson (Perham) 53.48, 3-Kade Mudgett (PL) 54.59, 4-Preston Miller (BHV) 54.70, 5-Bode Eggena (PL) 54.84

800 run: 1-Cameron Stocke (RR) 1:56.83, 4-Preston Miller (BHV) 2:11.36, 8-Grant Nelson (WDC) 2:14.76

1600 run: 1-Cameron Stocke (RR) 4:19.18, 3-Brady Rach (BHV) 4:28.39

3200 run: 1-Eli Hall (PL) 9:53.67, 3-Zane GunderJahn (BHV) 10:35.35

4x200 relay: 1-Perham 1:38.65, 5-Pillager (Brayton Kriegl, DJ Reynolds, Chase Mannie, Andrew Brown) 1:41.40, 7-Pequot Lakes (Dane Mudgett, Tade Magnuson, Levi Barnes, Alex Kriesel) 1:42.69

4x400 relay: 1-Perham 3:35.76, 3-Pequot Lakes (Kade Mudgett, Charlie Schiessl, Nick Holmberg, Bode Eggena) 3:40.35, 5-Pillager (Dawson Weinhandl, Tyson Decker, Justin Anderson, Braden Hoffer) 3:54.12

4x800 relay: 1-Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale (Preston Miller, Zane GuderJahn, Zach Baumgartner, Brady Rach) 8:35.24, 8-Pequot Lakes (Eli Toftness, Liam Zins, James Johnson, Eli Hall) 9:52.19

Shot put: 1-Isaac Flatley (RR) 46-1, 4-Lucas Ganley (PL) 45-7

Long jump: 1-Brady Rach (BHV) 19-3.75, 6-Emonie Hammond (WDC) 18-3

Triple jump: 1-Micah Thompson (Perham) 38-8.25, 5-Wyatt Balmer (PL) 37-9

High jump: 1-Quinten Yueng (Bem) 6-2, 2-Lyrik Haug (WDC) 6-0, 4-Bode Eggena (PL) 5-8

Pole vault: 1-Noah Novotny (Per) 12-6

Girls team scores: 1-Perham 107, 2-Pequot Lakes 75, 3-International Falls 48, 4-Bagley 39.5, 5-Wadena-Deer Creek 35 … 8-Pillager 26 …17-Pine River-Backus 10

60 hurdles: 1-Lauryn Rustad (Perham) 9.54, 2-Jessa Kimman (Pil) 9.60

60 dash: 1-Ava Phrakonkham (Bagley) 8.07, 3-Violette Metz (Pil) 8.34, 5-Joselyn Rinio (PL) 8.49, 6-Ava Merta (PL) 8.50, 7-Ashley Slaybaugh (PL) 8.51, 8-Josie Taylor (PL) 8.53

200 dash: 1-Ava Phrakonkham (Bagley) 26.85, 4-Josie Taylor (PL) 28.53, 5-Ava Merta (PL) 28.56, 7-Ashley Slaybaugh (PL) 28.82

400 dash: 1-Calia Chaney (PL) 1:01.52, 2-Amber Collins 1:02.72, 5-Georgi Thompson-Chanel 1:05.76, 6-Veronica Broskovetz (PL) 1:05.82, 8-Britta Sweeney (WDC) 1:06.38

800 run: 1-Calia Chaney (PL) 2:20.41, 6-Amber Collins (WDC) 2:34.63

1600 run: 1-Jade Kypkema (Nevis ) 5:13.86,

3200 run: 1-Abbigail Hutchinson (IF) 12:33.74, 6-Emma Reeder (Pil) 14:18.33

4x200 relay: 1-Frazee 1:55.50, 2-Pillager (Jessa Kimman, Alivia Brown, Elsie Turner, Violette Metz) 1:55.93, 3-Pequot Lakes (Josie Taylor, Veronica Broskovertz, Joselyn Rinio, Allison Gladen) 1:57.05

4x400 relay: 1-Pequot Lakes (Veronica Brokskovetz, Allison Gladen, Georgi Thompson-Chanel, Calia Chaney) 4:16.46, 3-Wadena-Deer Creek (Britta Sweeney, Ally Pavek, Isabelle Larson, Amber Collins) 4:28.21

4x800 relay: 1-Bemidji 10:13.98

Shot put: 1-Liddy DeWulf (Nevis) 37-10, 2-Amelia Davis (PL) 37-1, 6-Ellie Hale (WDC) 32-7, 7-Grace Arm (WDC) 32-2

Long jump: 1-Jaden Hackel (Perham) 15-10.5, 3-Alaura Dahl (PRB) 15-9.75, 4-Isabelle Larson (WDC) 15-9.5, 7-Callie Norman (PRB) 15-1

Triple jump: 1-Jaden Hackel (Perham) 35-9, 7-Alaura Dahl (PRB) 32-1

High jump: 1-Olivia Thostenson (IF) 5-2

Pole vault: 1-Gracie Morris (Perham) 10-0, 5-Isabelle Larosn (WDC) 9-0, 7-Joselyn Rinio (PL) 8-6

More Patriots Track and Field





Dan Determan, sports writer/staff writer, may be reached at 218-855-5879 or dan.determan@pineandlakes.com . Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Dan .

