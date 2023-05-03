Track and Field: Chaney 2nd at Hamline meet

ST. PAUL — Pequot Lakes’ Calia Chaney ran a second-place 2:15.29 in the 800 at the Hamline Elite Meet Friday, April 28.

Pequot’s Amelia Davis placed fifth in the shot put with a toss of 36-6, while Eli Hall finished the 3200-meter race in 9:23.37 for 12th place.

Boys results

400 dash: 1-Brandon Stark (Brd) 49.31

3200 run: 1-Robert Mechura (Roseville) 9:00.82, 12-Eli Hall (PL) 9:23.37

4x200 relay: 1-Eagan 1:30.02, 4-Brainerd (Charlie Pikula, Dillon MacLaughlin, Brandon Stark, Isaak Malay) 1:31.03

Shot put: 1-Hayden Bills (Rosemount) 60-10, 3-Dylan Gross (Brd) 56-6

Girls results

800 run: 1-Abby Downin (Edina) 2:15.12, 2-Calia Chaney (PL) 2:15.29

4x100 relay: 1-Rochester Century 49.35, 4-Brainerd (Kate Stadum, Ava Loney, Mollie Hagelie, Brenna Deason) 50.33

4x800 relay: 1-Minnetonka 9:29.42, 10-Brainerd (Emily Bastian, Madi Miller, Annalise Baird, Katelyn Kennedy) 9:51.26

Shot put: 1-Jordan Hecht (Rosemount) 40-5, 5-Amelia Davis (PL) 36-6

Patriot boys 2nd in Pillager

PILLAGER — The Pequot Lakes boys earned second place thanks to Lucas Ganley’s win in the shot put in 48-5.5 and Riley Peter’s win in the discus in 116-10 in the John Reimer Classic at Pillager High School Thursday, April 27.

Kade Mudgett won the 400 dash in 53.21 for the Patriots as well.

Pequot Lakes finished third in the girls with Joselyn Rinio getting second in the discus, Kayla Joyce second-place finish in the discus and Reese Laposky and Isabel Larson getting second in the high jump.

Pequot Lakes Ashley Slaybaugh runs her leg of the 4x100 relay in Brainerd on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. The Patriots finished second in the event. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Patriot girls 2nd in Brainerd

BRAINERD — The Patriot boys track and field team managed a second-place finish on Tuesday, April 25, at the Warrior Quadrangular at Adamson Field in Brainerd.

Pequot’s Charles Schiessel swept the hurdles and the Patriots’ 4x400 relay team placed first to fuel the high finish.

The Patriot girls finished fourth at the meet, earning first-place finishes in the shot put from Amelia Davis, Kayla Joyce in the discus and Carlie Eggert in the triple jump.

Boys team scores: 1-Brainerd 103.25, 2-Bemidji 62.75, 3-Fergus Falls 56.25, 4-Pequot Lakes 52.75

110 hurdles: 1-Charles Schiessel (PL) 16.26, 2-Kyle Peterson (Brd) 18.98, 3-Preston Miller (Brd) 19.83, 4-David Herath (Brd) 20.03

300 hurdles: 1-Charles Schiessel (PL) 42.92, 2-Gavin Hoelzel (Brd) 44.56, 4-David Herath (Brd) 4609, 5-Preston Miller (Brd) 47.47

100 dash: 1-Isaak Malay (Brd) 114, 2-Dillon MacLaughlin (Brd) 11.43, 3-Austin Asher (Brd) 11.73, 4-Dylan Gross (Brd) 11.8, 6-John Hagen (Brd) 12.01, 7-Dane Mudgett (PL) 12.07

200 dash: 1-Brandon Stark (Brd) 22.87, 2-Charles Schissel (PL) 23.73, 4-Matt Toews (Brd) 24.17, 5-Charlie Pikula (Brd) 24.17

400 dash: 1-Brandon Stark (Brd) 50.37, 2-Matt Toews (Brd) 55.37, 4-John Hagen (Brd) 56.23, 6-Alex Kriesel (PL) 56.69, 7-Levi Barnes (PL) 56.93

3200 run: 1-Carson Maish (Bem) 9:52.44, 3-Liam Zins (PL) 10:32.71, 5-Ben Stadum (Brd) 10:44.85, 6-Gabe Hallgren (Brd) 10:46.04, 7-Axton Svir (Brd) 11:14.08, 8-James Johnson (PL) 11:40.3

4x100 relay: 1-Brainerd (Charlie Pikula, Dillon MacLaughlin, Dylan Gross, Isaak Malay) 44.94, 3-Pequot Lakes (Dane Mudgett, Kade Mudgett, Thomas Blomer, Tade Magnusson) 47.13

4x200 relay: 1-Brainerd (Charlie Pikula, Dillon MacLaughlin, Brandon Stark, Isaak Malay) 1:317, 4-Pequot Lakes (Ben Westerman, Logan Happke, Becke Lipke, Justin Sievert) 1:49.88

4x400 relay: 1-Pequot Lakes (Nicholas Holmberg, Bode Eggena, Tade Magnusson, Kade Mudgett) 3:35.91, 3-Brainerd (Joey Otto, Nolan Thiesse, Weston Thiesse, Leif Hoffman) 3:58.2

Shot put: 1-Dylan Gross (Brd) 57-8.5, 3-Lucas Ganley (PL) 47-3, 4-Riley Peters (PL) 46-6.5, 5-Mitch Wind (Brd) 44-9, 6-Daxum Hastings (Brd) 38-9, 7-Dane Mudgett (PL_ 37-11.5

Discus: 1-Alexander Jensen (FF) 156-6, 2-Riley Peters (PL) 126-1, 3-Dylan Gross (Brd) 119-5, 4-Lucas Ganley (PL) 118-07, 5-Ethan Stohr (PL) 100-10.5, 6-Mitch Wind (Brd) 97-11

Long jump: 1-Sane Zierden (FF) 18-10, 2-Jake Merseth (Brd) 18-7.5, 4-Wyatt Balmer (PL) 18-0, 8-Alex Kriessel (PL) 17-4.5

Triple jump: 1-Shane Zierdan (FF) 43-7.5, 2-Ty Nelson (Brd) 40-3.5, 5-Wyatt Balmer (PL) 36-10, 6-Ayden Wheeler-Carranza (Brd) 36-4

High jump: 1-Quinten Yueng (Bem) 5-10, 2t-Bode Eggena (PL) 5-8, 4-Joe Smith (Brd) 5-6, 5t-Becker Lipke (PL) 5-4, 5t-Kaden Schilling (Brd) 5-4

Pole vault: 1-Gavin Hoelzel (Brd) 12-6, 2-Joe Smith (Brd) 10-6, 4t-Ryder Schultz (PL) 9-0, 4t-Wyatt Balmer (PL) 9-0, 4t-Micah Loukota (PL) 9-0

Girls team scores: 1-Brainerd 135, 2-Pequot Lakes 65, 3-Fergus Falls 43.5, 4-Bemidji 32.5

300 hurdles: 1-Violet Goodwin (Brd) 48.99, 2-Natalie Smith (Brd) 50.31, 3-Allison Gladen (PL) 52.69, 4-Madi Bertram (Brd) 52.79, 5-Matia Bruggeman (Brd) 54.8

100 dash: 1-Brenna Deason (Brd) 12.77, 2-Ava Loney (Brd) 13.31, 4-Josie Taylor (PL) 13.55, 5-Joselyn Rinio (PL) 13.8, 6-Ava Merta (PL)13.81

200 dash: 1-Cora Clough (Brd) 26.96, 2-Josie Taylor (PL) 27.56, 3-Katherine Stadum (Brd) 28.03, 4-Ashley Slaybaugh (PL) 28.59, 6-Carlie Eggert (PL) 28.98, 7-Lilly DeRosier (Brd) 29.24

400 dash: 1-Emily Bastian (Brd) 1:01.01, 3-Lilly DeRosier (Brd) 1:05.74, 4-Georgie Thompson (PL) 1:05.77, 5-Carlie Eggert (PL) 1:06.93, 6-Cally Robertson (Brd) 1:08.07

1600 run: 1-Alivia Thompson (Bem) 5:31.51, 2-Madi Miller (Brd) 5:36.82, 7-Erika English (PL) 6:09.5, 8-Scarlett Anderson (Brd) 6:14.6, 9-Danika Ramler (Brd) 6:22

3200 run: 1-Mia Hoffman (Bem) 11:32.96, 2-Hannah Drietz (Brd) 11:52.01, 3-Julia Rademacher (Brd) 12:13.68, 6-Emma Bitzer (PL) 14:54.71

4x100 relay: 1-Brainerd (Brenna Deason, Katherine Stadum, Molly Hagelie, Ava Loney) 50.73, 2-Pequot Lakes (Ashley Slaybaugh, Ava Marta, Joselyn Rinio, Josie Taylor) 52.74

4x200 relay: 1-Brainerd (Katherine Stadum, Molly Hagelie, Cora Clough, Violet Goodwin), 1:51.14, 3-Pequot Lakes (Allison Gladen, Isabel Larson, Georgie Thompson, Haylie Crutcher) 1:56.59

4x400 relay: 1-Brainerd (Lilly DeRosier, Bridget Collins, Emma Sheflo, Emily Bastian) 4:26.88, 2-Pequot Lakes (Veronica Broskovetz, Georgie Thompson, Erika English, Allison Gladen) 4:27.88

4x800 relay: 1-Brainerd (Emily Bastian, Katelyn Kennedy, Madi Miller, Annelise Baird) 9:48.71, 4-Pequot Lakes (Emma Flaws, Emma Bitzer, Emily Held, Hailee Polchow) 12:36.76

Shot put: 1-Amelia Davis (PL) 38-09, 2-Joselyn Rinio (PL) 32-3.5, 3t-Joyce Kayla (PL) 31-0, 3t-Ellianna Riley (Brd) 31-0, 5-Ellie Brown (Brd) 30-09

Discus: 1-Kayla Joyce (PL) 96-4, 2-Amelia Davis (PL) 95-09, 3-Ellie Brown (Brd) 90-06, 4-Elianna Riley (Brd) 89-06, 6-Anah Miller (PL) 80-03

Long jump: 1t-Ava Loney (Brd) 16-4, 1t-Ella Starzl (FF) 16-4, 3-Reese Laposky (PL) 15-9.5, 4-Emma Sheflo (Brd) 14-10, 5-Hannah Sigler (PL) 14-6

Triple jump: 1-Carlie Eggert (PL) 32-10, 2-Molly Hagelie (Brd) 32-6, 4-Ellie Brown (Brd) 32-3, 7-Lauren Castle (Brd) 32-0, 8-Olivia Den Hartog (PL) 31-0.5

High jump: 1-Cora Clough (Brd) 5-1, 5-Reese Laposky (PL) 4-8, 6-Isabel Larson (PL) 4-6, 7t-Lauren Castle (Brd) 4-6, 7t-Racine Schommer (Brd) 4-6

Pole vault: 1-Brenna Deason (Brd) 9-6, 2t-Abigail Tanner (Brd) 8-0, 2t-Joselyn Rinio (PL) 8-0, 4t-Malina Schiller (Brd) 7-0, 4t-Erika English (PL) 7-0

PRB competes in Park Rapids

PARK RAPIDS — Pine River-Backus’ Alaura Dahl finished second in the long jump in 15-foot-7 and in the triple jump in 31-5.5 to help the Tiger girls place sixth in the Park Rapids Invite Tuesday, April 25.

The PRB boys finished ninth behind Jacob Schnoor’s fourth-place finish in the long jump.

