Track and Field: 9 Tigers move on to sections

Alaura Dahl set a new school record

Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

SEBEKA — The Pine River-Backus girls track and field team finished eighth at the subsection meet on Thursday, May 25, but still had plenty to celebrate.

Alaura Dahl set a new school record in the triple jump with a jump of 33 feet, 9 inches, breaking the previous record by 11 inches.

In total, nine Tiger athletes qualified for sections. Dahl qualified in the triple jump, high jump and long jump. She also qualified as a member of the Tigers’ 4x100 relay team, along with Ashlee Crawford, Callie Norman and Ella Dahl.

Camryn Good qualified in the discus with a throw of 84 feet, 1 inch.

For the Tiger boys, Jacob Schnoor 400-meter race with a time of 54.29 second and a third-place finish, while Tate Norman earned a spot in the high jump and Josiah Sechser qualified in the pole vault.

The Section 6A Track & Field meet will take place on Thursday, June 1, at Pelican Rapids High School.

