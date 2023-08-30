6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Tennis: Patriots win two in Duluth

Pequot Lakes takes one and loses two in St. Cloud

tennis-ball-1024.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 AM

DULUTH — Ellie Ouradnik, Allyson Yahn and the No. 1 doubles team of Eva Mumm-Aubrey Wiczek all went 2-0 to lead the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a pair of 7-0 victories over Cloquet and St. Anthony Village on Monday, Aug. 28.

Ouradnik went 2-0 at No. 1 singles and Yahn was at No. 2 singles.

More Patriots Tennis

Samantha Sesin was 1-0 at singles and 1-0 at doubles with Ellie Wolthuizen who also paired with Kayla Joyce to win their doubles match. Joyce was a winner in singles, too.

Pequot Lakes 7, Cloquet 0

Pequot Lakes 7, St. Anthony Village 0

Singles

No. 1: Ellie Ouradnik 2-0

No. 2: Allyson Yahn 2-0

No. 3: Nikki Crocker 1-0, Carlie Eggert 1-0

No. 4: Samantha Sesin 1-0, Kayla Joyce 1-0

Doubles

No. 1: Eva Mumm-Aubrey Wiczek 2-0

No. 2: Kayla Joyce-Ellie Wolthuizen 1-0, Kessa Eggert-Jenna Stoerzinger 1-0

No. 3: Cassidy Wick-Isabelle Ziesemer 1-0, Wolthuizen-Sesin 1-0

Next: Pequot Lakes was at Park Rapids Triangular 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Patriots at St. Cloud Quad

ST. CLOUD — Callie Eggert finished 2-1 at No. 3 singles for the Pequot Lakes Patriots as they defeated the St. Cloud Crush 7-0 and lost 6-1 to the Pine City Dragons and 5-2 to Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets at the St. Cloud Quad Thursday, Aug. 24.

Eva Mumm and Aubrey Wiczek went 2-1 at No. 1 doubles for the Patriots while Ellie Wolthuizen and Nikki Crocker also posted a 2-1 record at No. 3 doubles.

Pine City 6, Pequot Lakes 1

Pequot Lakes 7, St. Cloud 0

Cambridge Isanti 5, Pequot Lakes 2

Singles

No. 1: Ellie Ouradnik 1-2

No. 2: Alyson Yahn 1-2

No. 3: Carlie Eggert 2-1

No. 4: Jenna Stoerzinger 1-2

Doubles

No. 1: Eva Mumm-Aubrey Wiczek 2-1

No. 2: Kessa Eggert-Kayla Joyce 1-2

No. 3: Ellie Wolthuizen-Nikki Crocker 2-1

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
