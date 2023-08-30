Tennis: Patriots win two in Duluth

DULUTH — Ellie Ouradnik, Allyson Yahn and the No. 1 doubles team of Eva Mumm-Aubrey Wiczek all went 2-0 to lead the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a pair of 7-0 victories over Cloquet and St. Anthony Village on Monday, Aug. 28.

Ouradnik went 2-0 at No. 1 singles and Yahn was at No. 2 singles.

More Patriots Tennis





Samantha Sesin was 1-0 at singles and 1-0 at doubles with Ellie Wolthuizen who also paired with Kayla Joyce to win their doubles match. Joyce was a winner in singles, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pequot Lakes 7, Cloquet 0

Pequot Lakes 7, St. Anthony Village 0

Singles

No. 1: Ellie Ouradnik 2-0

No. 2: Allyson Yahn 2-0

No. 3: Nikki Crocker 1-0, Carlie Eggert 1-0

No. 4: Samantha Sesin 1-0, Kayla Joyce 1-0

Doubles

No. 1: Eva Mumm-Aubrey Wiczek 2-0

No. 2: Kayla Joyce-Ellie Wolthuizen 1-0, Kessa Eggert-Jenna Stoerzinger 1-0

No. 3: Cassidy Wick-Isabelle Ziesemer 1-0, Wolthuizen-Sesin 1-0

Next: Pequot Lakes was at Park Rapids Triangular 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Patriots at St. Cloud Quad

ST. CLOUD — Callie Eggert finished 2-1 at No. 3 singles for the Pequot Lakes Patriots as they defeated the St. Cloud Crush 7-0 and lost 6-1 to the Pine City Dragons and 5-2 to Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets at the St. Cloud Quad Thursday, Aug. 24.

Eva Mumm and Aubrey Wiczek went 2-1 at No. 1 doubles for the Patriots while Ellie Wolthuizen and Nikki Crocker also posted a 2-1 record at No. 3 doubles.

Pine City 6, Pequot Lakes 1

Pequot Lakes 7, St. Cloud 0

Cambridge Isanti 5, Pequot Lakes 2

Singles

No. 1: Ellie Ouradnik 1-2

No. 2: Alyson Yahn 1-2

No. 3: Carlie Eggert 2-1

No. 4: Jenna Stoerzinger 1-2

Doubles

No. 1: Eva Mumm-Aubrey Wiczek 2-1

No. 2: Kessa Eggert-Kayla Joyce 1-2