Tennis: Patriots win first match of season Aug. 17

PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes tennis team won its first match of the season under head coach Mindi Brill on Thursday, Aug. 17, in Crosby before splitting its home-opening triangular Friday, Aug. 18.

On its home court, the Patriots defeated Osakis 6-0 and lost to Thief River Falls 5-2.

All three doubles matches against Osakis were decided by a 10-point super tiebreaker and Pequot Lakes won them all.

“Emotions were running high and we were so relieved when the matches were locked up,” Brill, who returned to coaching after 20 years, said via email. “If the girls had lost a point here or there, the score could have been very different. Our girls showed determination and resolve to get our first home win this season.”

Against Thief River Falls, four matches were decided by a 10-point super tiebreaker.

“We were disappointed that this time, three out of four went to our opponent. The final score is deceiving, as it could have easily been a 5-2 win,” Brill said. “As a team, we need to increase our first serve percentage and build our stamina, but I am proud of how hard the girls fought until the very end. The wind was definitely a factor in both matches, and players had to adjust each time they changed sides of the net.”

Pequot Lakes 6, Osakis 1

Singles

No. 1: Leah Maddock (O) def. Ellie Ouradnik 6-2, 6-1

No. 2: Allyson Yahn (PL) def. Bria Hoffarth 6-2, 6-3

No. 3: Carlie Eggert (PL) def. Bella Weisser 6-1, 6-3

No. 4: Jenna Stoerzinger (PL) def. Ava Drevlow 6-4, 6-4

Doubles

No. 1: Eva Mumm-Aubrey Wiczek (PL) def. Madeline Anderson-Lauren Anderson 5-7, 6-4, (10-8)

No. 2: Kessa Eggert-Kayla Joyce (PL) def. Brenna Moen-Jaclyn Dietrich 6-7 (4-7), 7-5, (10-4)

No. 3: Ellie Wolthuizen-Nikki Crocker (PL) def. Reece Eurle-Maddi Bouldin 6-4, 2-6, (10-4)

Extra: Samantha Sesin-Mandy Malecha (PL) def. Lucy Glenetzke-Madison Proctor 6-1, 6-2

Thief River Falls 5, Pequot Lakes 2

Singles

No. 1: Avery Skaar (TRF) def. Ellie Ouradnik 6-2, 4-6 (10-5)

No. 2: Braylee Weinen (TRF) def. Allyson Yahn 5-7, 6-2, (12-10)

No. 3: Carlie Eggert (PL) def. Sam Rodahl 6-2, 1-6, (10-7)

No. 4: Jerlyn Lunsetter (TRF) def. Jenna Stoerzinger 6-4, 7-5

Doubles

No. 1: Eva Mumm-Aubrey Wiczek (PL) def. Piper Greene-Anna Lunsetter 6-3, 6-0

No. 2: Kaitlyn Kruse-Brainne Ellison (TRF) def. Kessa Eggert-Kayla Joyce 7-5, 6-4

No. 3: McKenzie Lee-Lydia Walseth (TRF) def. Ellie Wolthuizen-Nikki Crocker 4-6, 7-5, (10-4)

Extra: Samantha Sesin-Emme Sullivan (PL) def. Olivia Schuster-Ava Neibahr 5-7, 6-4, (10-8)

Patriots knocks off C-I in opener

Pequot Lakes swept their doubles matches to grab a 5-2 win over Crosby-Ironton on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Eva Mumm and Aubrey Wiczek won at No. 1 doubles for the Patriots 6-4, 7-5 while the No. 3 doubles team of Ellie Wolthuzen and Nikki Crocker won in straight sets 6-2, 6-3.

Carlie Eggert won at No. 3 singles and Jenna Stoerzinger won at No. 4 singles for Pequot.

Pequot Lakes 5, Crosby-Ironton 2

Singles

No. 1: Tori Oehrlein (CI) def. Ellie Ouradink 3-6, 6-1, 6-4

No. 2: Margaret Silgen (CI) def. Allyson Yahn 6-4, 7-5

No. 3: Carlie Eggert (PL) def. Mary Fleming 6-2, 6-1

No. 4: Jenna Stoerzinger (PL) def. Nellie Fitzpatrick 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1: Eva Mumm-Aubrey Wiczek (PL) def. Emma Silgen-Maria Smith 6-4, 7-5

No. 2: Kessa Eggert-Kayla Joyce (PL) def. Sydney Jones-Mariah Fitzpatrick 2-6, 6-3, 6-2

No. 3: Ellie Wolthuzen-Nikki Crocker (PL) def. Mikah Cronk-Grace Larsen 6-2, 6-3

Overall: PL 2-1.