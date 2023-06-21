State champs: Patriot girls golf takes 2A’s top spot

JORDAN — In its third consecutive trip to state, the Patriot girls golf team finally came out on top.

Senior Morgan Krieger birdied holes 15 and 16 to finish with a 3-over 75 to place third individually, but more importantly lead the Patriots to the Class 2A State title on Wednesday, June 14, at the Ridges at Sand Creek.

“I knew it was my last competitive golf (competition) ever for high school, so I wanted to end well and go out with a bang,” Krieger said. “I put everything I had out there, and I ended up with two pretty solid days.”

Pequot's Morgan Krieger tees off Wednesday, June 14, 2023, during the final round of the Class 2A State Tournament at Ridges at Sand Creek. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

Poor cell phone reception meant the Patriots were unable to keep track of each team’s score live as they usually do, and had to wait until all golfers were finished to realize they had won the title.

“We knew before going in that we had a chance, and after the first day, we were only seven strokes behind,” Krieger said. “We couldn’t do our live scoring, so when we were all finished, we kept refreshing and refreshing (the app). When the scores came in, we all went kind of crazy.”

Junior Annie Neva and freshman Genevieve Birkeland tied for 11th place overall, with both notching a two-day score of 159.

Pequot Lakes' Genevieve Birkeland talks with her coach Savannah Nelson during the final round of the Class 2A State Tournament Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Ridges at Sand Creek. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

“I had no idea (we had won),” Neva said. “I was with the last group coming in. I went to give my score to the scorekeeper, and then I turned around my entire team just sitting there like ‘we did it.’ We all started freaking out. It was a ton of fun.”

Charlee Sullivan’s performance was also key for the Patriots. She finished 49th with a two-day score of 182, and managed to shave 12 strokes off her score from the first day.

“It was quite an emotional and exciting day,” head coach Savannah Nelson said.

Others competing for Pequot Lakes were Isabel Larson, who finished 70th, and Alexa Pietig who took 80th overall.

“After the state tournament last year, I was just thinking to myself and talking with my husband and said ‘next year is going to be our year,’” Nelson said. “Just knowing that we had these four returning players … The girls are such good friends outside of golf, and they play golf together, so the atmosphere that they have created is just unbeatable.

“They definitely worked their butts off this year, and it shows for sure. They had that mental edge.”

The Patriots had all of their 2022 athletes return for this year, but now must part ways with Krieger – the lone senior on a team that will look to defend its title in 2024.

“I’ve known Morgan ever since she was little,” Nelson said. “I think she was, like, 8 years old – she and her twin brother Max had a membership at our par-3 course at Crosswoods – so she would come and just play round after round of par-3 golf … She has just grown into such an incredible leader, and I think she really motivates the other players. She's grown into such an amazing young person, and I'm so excited to see what the future holds for her.”

Girls team scores: 1-Pequot Lakes 651, 2-Lake City 654, 3-Providence Academy 685, 4-Park Rapids 708, 5-Redwood Valley 714, 6-Academy of Holy Angels 726, 7-Jordan 739, 8-Rock Ridge 786

Pequot Lakes results: 3-Morgan Krieger 76-75 -- 151, 11t-Genevieve Birkeland 81-78 -- 159, 11t-Annie Neva 75-84 -- 159, 49t--Charlee Sullivan 97-85 -- 182, 70-Isabel Larson 101-100 -- 201, 80-Alexa Pietig 111-109 -- 220

Individual champion: Grace Petzold (Providence Academy) 75-70 -- 145

Dan Determan, sports writer/staff writer, may be reached at 218-855-5879 or dan.determan@pineandlakes.com .