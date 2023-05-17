Softball: Tigers stifle Nevis, fall to Mille Lacs

NEVIS — Aaliyah Lewis had all the right stuff on Thursday for the Pine River-Backus Tigers, allowing zero runs and besting Nevis Tigers by a score of 7-0. Lewis earned the victory on the rubber going seven innings, allowing zero runs on four hits, striking out four and walking one. “I think we did well we took a big step forward and even though we didn’t win all the game we played last week we played very good.” commented Lewis afterwards. “As we get closer to playoffs I think we need to work on our communication and talking on the field. And we always need to play together.”

The Tigers secured the victory thanks to four runs in the fifth inning. The offensive onslaught came from doubles by Debren Popkes and Kaitlyn Rilea and a groundout by Madelyn Knapp scoring one run.

The Tigers tallied 11 hits on the day. Rilea, Popkes, and Ariana Burns all collected multiple hits for the Tigers. Rilea led the Tigers with three hits in four at bats.

The Tigers also gained a conference win with a forfeit by Cass Lake.

PRB 7 11 0

Nevis 0 4 5

WP: Aaliyah Lewis. 2B: PRB-Debren Popkes, Kaitlyn Rilea (2), Caylei Johnson.

PR-B's Maddy Knapp gets a hit in the Tigers' win over Nevis Friday, May 14, 2023.

Tigers 2, Raiders 5

ISLE — The Tigers got things started in the first inning when Popkes singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run. In the bottom of the second inning, Mille Lacs Raiders tied things up at two, scoring one run on a stolen base. The Raiders pulled away for good with two runs in the third inning.

Lewis started the game for the Tigers. The righthander allowed five hits and five runs over six innings, striking out eight.

Neveah Middendorf went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Tigers in hits. The Tigers didn't commit a single error in the field.

Mille Lacs 5 5 3

Pine River-Backus 2 3 0

LP: Aalyiah Lewis. Overall: PRB 4-10.