99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Softball: Tigers stifle Nevis, fall to Mille Lacs

Pine River-Backus Softball

Ariana Burns scoops a grounder as the Tigers defeated Nevis Friday, May 13.JPG
PR-B infielder Ariana Burns scoops a grounder as the Tigers defeated Nevis Friday, May 13, 2023.
Ashley Smith / Echo Journal
By Ashley Smith
Today at 2:57 PM

NEVIS — Aaliyah Lewis had all the right stuff on Thursday for the Pine River-Backus Tigers, allowing zero runs and besting Nevis Tigers by a score of 7-0. Lewis earned the victory on the rubber going seven innings, allowing zero runs on four hits, striking out four and walking one. “I think we did well we took a big step forward and even though we didn’t win all the game we played last week we played very good.” commented Lewis afterwards. “As we get closer to playoffs I think we need to work on our communication and talking on the field. And we always need to play together.”

The Tigers secured the victory thanks to four runs in the fifth inning. The offensive onslaught came from doubles by Debren Popkes and Kaitlyn Rilea and a groundout by Madelyn Knapp scoring one run.

The Tigers tallied 11 hits on the day. Rilea, Popkes, and Ariana Burns all collected multiple hits for the Tigers. Rilea led the Tigers with three hits in four at bats.

The Tigers also gained a conference win with a forfeit by Cass Lake.

PRB 7 11 0

Nevis 0 4 5

WP: Aaliyah Lewis. 2B: PRB-Debren Popkes, Kaitlyn Rilea (2), Caylei Johnson.

Maddy Knapp gets a hit in the Tigers win over Nevis Friday, May 14.JPG
PR-B's Maddy Knapp gets a hit in the Tigers' win over Nevis Friday, May 14, 2023.

Tigers 2, Raiders 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ISLE — The Tigers got things started in the first inning when Popkes singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run. In the bottom of the second inning, Mille Lacs Raiders tied things up at two, scoring one run on a stolen base. The Raiders pulled away for good with two runs in the third inning.

Lewis started the game for the Tigers. The righthander allowed five hits and five runs over six innings, striking out eight.

Neveah Middendorf went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Tigers in hits. The Tigers didn't commit a single error in the field.

Mille Lacs 5 5 3

Pine River-Backus 2 3 0

LP: Aalyiah Lewis. Overall: PRB 4-10.

More Pine River-Backus Tigers softball news

What To Read Next
golfing-woman-2.jpg
Prep
Girls Golf: Tigers third in Menahga
May 12, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
golfing-flag-hole-ball.jpg
Prep
Girls Golf: Birkeland, Patriots win presection
May 12, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
No. 19.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Patriots fall in 4 of 5
May 11, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
051723-shoreland-restoration-shutterstock.jpg
Local
WAPOA's annual shoreline restoration open house is May 20
May 17, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Crosslake City Council May 8, 2023, apartment rendering (2).png
Local
Proposed 27-unit apartment complex in Crosslake discussed
May 15, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Pine-River-water-tower.jpg
Local
Pine River businesses receive over $20,000 in Initiative Foundation grants
May 16, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
MN-Fire-Danger-Burning-Restrictions-shutterstock.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota statewide fire danger and burning restrictions
May 16, 2023 12:37 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal