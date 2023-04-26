99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Softball: Tigers lose two straight

Pine River-Backus Softball

PRB Softball 4-18 1.jpg
PR-B's Kaitlyn Rilea slides into second in the Tigers' narrow loss to the Drakes Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Ashley Smith / Echo Journal Correspondent
By Ashley Smith
Today at 1:57 PM

BLACKDUCK — Pine River-Backus’ Sawyer Tulenchik went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Tigers as they fell 11-9 Tuesday, April 18 to the Blackduck Drakes.

Naveah Middendorf also went 3-5 with two runs scored while pitcher Aaliyah Lewis struck out six over six innings.

PRB 9 10 7

Blackduck 11 9 3

WP: A Swedberg. LP: Aaliyah Lewis. Conference: PRB 0-1. Overall: PRB 1-3.

PRB Softball 4-18 2.JPG
PR-B's Tori Koering gets a hit for the Tigers in Blackduck on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Ashley Smith / Echo Journal Correspondent

Sebeka 9, PR-B 1

SEBEKA — The Tigers fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 9-1 loss to Sebeka Trojans on Monday, April 17.

The Trojans scored in every inning but the fifth and had a six point lead by the time the Tigers got on the board with their run in the top of the sixth thanks to hits put in play by Shogren, Tulenchik, and Koering, with Ariana Burns being the one to bring Shogren in to score.

Aaliyah Lewis took the loss for Pine River-Backus Tigers. The pitcher surrendered nine runs on ten hits over six innings, striking out seven.

Debren Popkes went 1-for-1 at the plate to lead the Tigers in hits.

Pine River-Backus 1 1 2

Sebeka 9 10 3

LP: Aaliyah Lewis. Overall: PRB 0-1.

