Softball: Tigers go 2-4 on the week

FRAZEE — The Pine River-Backus Tigers went 1-2 in Frazee Saturday, May 6, with a huge win over the Sebeka Trojans to make their season record 4-9.

The Tigers watched the first game slip away early and couldn't recover in a 15-0 loss to DGF Rebels on Saturday.

“Today we played three games,” Coach Ben Kinser said. “The first was rainy and cold and we struggled a bit but the girls rallied and played extremely well in games two and three. Throughout the day we made many fantastic hits and plays including three nice double plays, and Kaitlin Rilea got her first throw down-out of the year on an attempted steal. All in all a cold/wet, but very fun and productive day.”

Ariana Burns took the loss for Pine River-Backus Varsity Tigers. Burns surrendered 11 runs on four hits over one-third of an inning. Burns also had one of the only two hits for the Tigers and Madelyn Knapp had the other.

Game One

PRB 0 2 2

DGF 15 9 0

LP: Ariana Burns.

Tigers 17, Sebeka 2

Neveah Middendorf came to the ballpark and meant business on Saturday, driving in four runs on three hits to lead the Tigers past the Sebeka Trojans 17-2.

The Tigers secured the victory thanks to 11 runs in the fourth inning which came from singles by Debren Popkes and Rilea, an error on a ball put in play by Caylei Johnson and Madelyn Knapp, and doubles by Bailey Crimmins and Middendorf.

Crimmins got the start for the Tigers. The pitcher surrendered two runs on two hits over four innings, striking out two and walking zero. The Tigers scattered 17 hits in the game. Sawyer Tulenchik, Rilea, and Middendorf each collected three hits to lead the Tigers at bat.

Game Two

Sebeka 2 2 7

PRB 17 17 1

WP: Bailey Crimmins. 2B: PRB-Crimmins, Kaitlyn Rilea, Ariana Burns, Sawyer Tulenchik (2), Neveah Middendorf.

PR-B's Caylei Johnson at bat during the tournament at Frazee Saturday, May 6, 2023 Ashley Smith / Echo Journal Correspondent

Tigers 1, Roseau 5

Pine River-Backus Varsity Tigers fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 5-1 loss to Roseau Rams on Saturday.

Aaliyah Lewis started the game for the Tigers. The righty went six innings, allowing five runs on five hits and striking out three. Middendorf, Crimmins, Popkes, Rilea and Knapp all had one hit to lead Pine River-Backus Varsity Tigers.

Game Three

PRB 1 5 5

Roseau 5 5 0

LP: Aaliyah Lewis. Overall: PRB 4-9.

Tigers 15, Northome-Kelliher 16

The Tigers' effort to come back from down five runs in the fourth inning came up just short, as they fell 16-15 to Northome/Kelliher Mustangs on Friday, May 5.

Rilea collected four hits in defeat to lead the Tigers at bat. Rilea doubled in the first, doubled in the second, tripled in the sixth, and doubled in the seventh.

Aaliyah Lewis toed the rubber for the Tigers going six innings, allowing 16 runs on 17 hits. The Tigers totaled 23 hits.

Burns, Tulenchik, Rilea, Caylei Johnson, Knapp, and Popkes all managed multiple hits for the Tigers.

Kelliher/Northome 16 17 0

Pine River-Backus 15 23 0

LP: Aaliyah Lewis. 2B: PRB-Sawyer Tulenchik 4, Kaitlyn Rilea 3, Debren Popkes, Ariana Burns, Lewis. 3B: PRB-Rilea.

Tigers 14, Lake of the Woods 4

The Tigers coasted to an easy victory over Lake of the Woods Bears 14-4 on Tuesday, May 2.

The Tigers got on the board right away in the first inning when an error scored one run. The Tigers took the lead for good with three runs in the third inning with Rilea drawing a walk, scoring one run, Lewis singled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run, and Knapp drew a walk, scoring one run.

The Tigers notched five runs in the fifth inning, solidifying their lead even further. Tulenchik, Crimmins, Burns, Lewis, and Knapp each drove in runs during the inning.

Lewis earned the victory on the rubber for the Tigers. The righthander went six innings, allowing four runs on six hits and striking out six. The Tigers tallied nine hits. Middendorf and Burns each managed two hits to lead the Tigers at bat.

Lake of the Woods 4 6 5

Pine River-Backus 14 9 2

WP: Aaliyah Lewis. 2B: PRB-Sawyer Tulenchik, Ariana Burns.

Tigers 14, Hill City-Northland 19

The Tigers and Hill City/Northland Storm played a tight game, but the Storm pulled out the 19-14 victory on Monday, May 1.

The game was tied at 14 with Hill City/Northland batting in the top of the eighth when they singled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs. Despite the loss, the Tigers did collect 13 hits in the high-scoring affair.

“The beginning of this season has been rocky, with lots of ups and downs,” junior Tori Koering said. “Starting off with, once again, a new coach and learning how he coaches, along with adding new girls to the team and learning to work together to be the best we can. We are a very young and new team so working together and learning each other’s attitudes and work ethic can be challenging but hopefully going forward we will be able to come closer as a team and start playing as a true team as well. We’re still working on communicating better as a team, but we have however gotten a lot better and stronger as the season has gone along.”

The Tigers big inning came in the bottom of the fifth when they scored six runs to take the lead 12-9. The Tigers' big bats were led by Middendorf, Popkes, Lewis, Burns, and Ashley Shamp, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.

Lewis started the game for the Tigers. The pitcher went eight innings, allowing 19 runs on 18 hits and striking out eight.