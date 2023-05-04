Softball: Tigers flatten Flyers in blowout

The Pine River-Backus Tigers coasted to an easy victory over Bagley Flyers 17-3 on Monday, April 24. The Tigers got on the board in the first inning when Victoria Koering hit into a fielder's choice, scoring one run. The Tigers' biggest inning was when they put up six runs in the fourth inning. Sawyer Tulenchik, Koering, Debren Popkes, Kaitlyn Rilea, Madelyn Knapp, and Aaliyah Lewis each had RBIs in the big inning.

Lewis took the win for the Tigers. The righty allowed two hits and three runs over five innings, striking out seven. The Tigers had ten hits in the game. Popkes, Lewis, and Koering each had two hits to lead the Tigers at bat.

Bagley 3 2 10

PRB 17 10 1

WP: Aaliyah Lewis. 2B: Victoria Koering.

WHA 10, PRB 1

PINE RIVER — The Tigers watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in a 10-1 loss to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves on Thursday, April 27. The Tigers struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing the Wolves, giving up ten runs.

Lewis took the loss for the Tigers. The pitcher surrendered ten runs on ten hits over seven innings, striking out six. Ashley Shamp, Ariana Burns, and Lewis each managed one hit to lead the Tigers from the plate.

WHA 10 10 1

PRB 1 3 1

LP: Aaliyah Lewis.

PR-B's Neveah Middendorf gets a hit against the Rangers Friday, April 28, 2023. Ashley Smith / Echo Journal Correspondent

Crosby-Ironton 14, PRB 11

PINE RIVER — Even though the Tigers and the Crosby/Ironton Rangers both had their opportunities, it was the Rangers that eventually prevailed 14-11 on Friday, April 28. The Tigers were ahead 9-7 in the top of the sixth when the Rangers scored five runs and the Tigers were unable to make a comeback.

The Tigers collected 13 hits and the Rangers had 20 in the high-scoring affair. The Tigers notched four runs in the third inning with the batters contributing to the big inning including Lewis, Shamp and Julia Shogren, all driving in runs in the frame.

Lewis was in the pitcher's circle for the Tigers. The righty allowed 20 hits and 14 runs over seven innings, striking out five. The Tigers collected 13 hits with Caylei Johnson leading at bat going 2-4 with two doubles, Sawyer Tulenchik going 2-3 with three RBIs, and Ashley Shamp going 2-4 with one RBI.

Crosby-Ironton 14 25 2

Pine River-Backus 11 13 3