Softball: Tigers eliminated by Laporte

PINE RIVER — The Pine River-Backus Tigers watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in a 10-2 loss to Laporte Wildcats on Monday, May 22.

Laporte took the lead on a single in the second inning. The Tigers lost despite out-hitting the Wildcats eight to seven.

“This season had many ups and downs but throughout we saw a vast improvement, not just this year but over last year as well,” PR-B coach Ben Kinser said. “Many of the games were close and we tightened up our defense and pitching. We still have a lot of room for improvement but with the entire team back next year, the future looks bright. Credit to Laporte who played a tough game and made great adjustments that we couldn’t counter as well. They earned the victory and best of luck to them in the playoffs.”

Aaliyah Lewis took the loss for the Tigers lasting seven innings, allowing seven hits and ten runs while striking out six. On offense Ariana Burns, Lewis, and Victoria Koering each collected two hits to lead the Tigers at bat.

Braves 9, Tigers 7

MENAHGA — Both Menahga Braves and Pine River-Backus Tigers had their offenses going on Friday, but the Tigers eventually succumbed 9-6.

The Tigers got things started right away in the first inning when Kaitlyn Rilea drove in one on a double. The Tigers tallied three runs in the second inning thanks to Sawyer Tulenchik, Rilea, and Ariana Burns powering in RBIs.

Aaliyah Lewis led things off on the rubber for the Tigers. The pitcher allowed ten hits and nine runs over six innings, striking out three. The Tigers totaled seven hits in the game. Rilea led the Tigers with three hits in four at bats.

Pine River-Backus 6 7 2

Menahga 9 10 3

WP: Joie Koll. LP: Aaliyah Lewis. 2B: PRB-Julie Shogren, Kaitlyn Rilea 2. 3B: PRB-Ariana Burns. Overall: PRB 8-12.

WHA 9, Tigers 0

BEMIDJI — The Tigers watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in a 9-0 loss to Walker/Hackensack/Akeley Wolves on Thursday. The Tigers struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing the Wolves, giving up nine runs.

One bright spot for the Tigers was a single by Debren Popkes in the fourth inning and a single by Knapp in the fifth.

Lewis was in the circle for the Tigers. The righty allowed two hits and nine runs over seven innings, striking out eight.

WHA 9 2 4

PRB 0 2 7

WP: Aaliyah Lewis. Conference: PRB 3-4. Overall: PRB 7-11.

Tigers 15, Wildcats 0

LAPORTE — Lewis had all the right stuff on Tuesday for the Tigers, allowing zero runs and besting Laporte Wildcats by a score of 15-0. Lewis got the win for the Tigers. The pitcher went five innings, allowing zero runs on one hit and striking out seven.

The Tigers got on the board in the first inning when Kaitlyn Rilea tripled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. The Tigers notched five runs in the fourth inning with Knapp, Tulenchik, and Rilea all contributing RBIs.

The Tigers collected 12 hits with Tulenchik, Middendorf, and Knapp each collecting two hits to lead the Tigers at bat.

PRB 15 12 1

Laporte 0 1 7

WP: Aalyiah Lewis. 3B: Madelyn Knapp, Kaitlyn Rilea.