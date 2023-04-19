Softball: Tigers begin season 1-1

ST. PAUL — Pine River-Backus Tigers defeated Staples/Motley Cardinals 16-7 on Thursday after taking the lead late in the game. The game was tied at five with the Tigers batting in the top of the fourth when Victoria Koering doubled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run.

The Tigers notched eight runs in the fifth inning. The offensive firepower was led by Koering, Brooklin Mills, Kaitlyn Rilea, Ashley Shamp, Aaliyah Lewis, and Neveah Middendorf, all driving in runs in the frame.

Lewis was credited with the victory for the Tigers. The pitcher went five innings, allowing seven runs on five hits and striking out four.

PRB had eight hits in the game. Shamp and Koering each collected two hits to lead the Tigers.

Pine River-Backus 16 8 6

Staples-Motley 7 5 2

WP: Aaliyah Lewis. LP: Ellie Lange. 2B: PRB-Tori Koering; SM-Jade Storry.

PR-B's Brooklyn Mills takes a swing in the Tigers' win over the Cardinals on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Ashley Smith / Echo Journal Correspondent

Pillager 6, PR-B 3

ST. PAUL — The Tigers got on the board in the first inning when Ariana Burns doubled on a 2-1 count, scoring two runs, but the Pillager Huskies pulled away for good with three runs in the second inning.

“In both our games I was very proud of our effort”, commented Coach Ben Kinser. “Even when we were down against Pillager we were still putting the ball in play and giving ourselves a chance. Obviously we were going up against a really good pitcher and it didn’t quite work out but I think everybody had really good contact today with almost everyone getting a hit or at least hitting the ball hard. For not having practiced outside at all, and just being in the batting cages I’m really proud of our effort and I think it’s going to show and bode well for the rest of the season. We’re going to be working to improve and I think we’ll be in a lot of the conversations for section and conference come season end.”

Bailey Crimmins took the loss for the Tigers. The pitcher surrendered five runs on three hits over three innings, striking out two.

Sawyer Tulenchik led Pine River-Backus Varsity Tigers with two hits in three at bats.

Pine River-Backus 3 4 3

Pillager 6 4 0

WP: Briana Blais. LP: Bailey Crimmins. 2B: Pill-Samantha Berent; PRB-Ariana Burns. 3B: PRB-Debren Popkes. Overall: PRB 1-1.