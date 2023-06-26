Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Softball: Three Patriots earn All-State honors

The All-State teams for all four classes were announced Saturday, June 10.

Today at 11:57 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes’ Abigail Martin, Maci Martini and Kaitlyn Geschwill have been named to the All-State softball team.

Martin, Martini, and Geschwill earned spots on the Class 2A All-State team. The Patriots advanced to state after defeating Pierz in the Section 6-2A final. The Patriots finished with a 24-5 overall record, while Pierz went 23-3 on the season.

Abi Martin
Abi Martin
