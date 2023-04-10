Softball: Six Patriots have experience in section title games

PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes Patriots softball team is optimistic about this season with six seniors who have twice played in Section 6-2A championship games.

“We hope to contend for the Mid-State Conference and section championships,” said coach Bret Sergent.

“Kaitlyn Geschwill, a second team all-state pitcher, who compiled a 13-2 (win-loss) record last year, will handle most of the pitching duties. Pitching and defense will be our constants, and we made great strides offensively throughout last season.”

Other letterwinners include: Maci Martini, Brea Eckes, Macy Jackson, Abi Martin, Quinn Trottier and Kelsi Martini.

“Brea, Abi, Quinn, Maci and Macy are all seniors who were vital to our success last year,” Sergeant said. “Kelsi is a junior who was all-section last year and provided us with versatility as her game progressed. Rian Zutter and Kessa Eggert, also juniors, were members of last year's varsity and will be counted on to contribute this year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season, the Patriots were defeated by St. Cloud Cathedral 11-2 in the section championship game as Peqout Lakes finished 10-0 in the Mid-State and 22-5 overall.

Geschwill was a co-most valuable player for the Patriots last spring. She also received the “Golden Glove” award for fielding. Geschwill, Eckes, Maci and Kelsi Martini and Martin were All-Mid-State Conference selections while Geschwill, Morgan Eckes and Kelsi Martini were all-section players. Pequot Lakes earned the Academic Gold Award for having a team grade-point average of 3.67.

Monica Sergent, Chad Rudbeck and Kenzie Nelson are assistant coaches for the Patriots, who were scheduled to open the season by hosting Foley Monday, April 3.