99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Softball: Six Patriots have experience in section title games

Pequot Lakes Softball

PL Softball.jpg
The 2023 Patriot softball team. Front row, from left: Brea Eckes,Macy Jackson, Maci Martini,Quinn Trottier, Kaitlyn Geschwill and Abi Martin. Middle row: Halie Bengston, June Ruud, Kelsi Martini, Lilah Jeck, Isabelle Hoen, Alex Schmidtke, Kessa Eggert and Rian Zutter. Back row: Avery Gorr, Taryn Tjaden, Georgia James, Avery Amsden, Isabelle Ziesemer, Amelia Christensen, Vannessa Ostrowski and Tatum Schliek.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
By Peter Mohs
Today at 4:57 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes Patriots softball team is optimistic about this season with six seniors who have twice played in Section 6-2A championship games.

“We hope to contend for the Mid-State Conference and section championships,” said coach Bret Sergent.

“Kaitlyn Geschwill, a second team all-state pitcher, who compiled a 13-2 (win-loss) record last year, will handle most of the pitching duties. Pitching and defense will be our constants, and we made great strides offensively throughout last season.”

Other letterwinners include: Maci Martini, Brea Eckes, Macy Jackson, Abi Martin, Quinn Trottier and Kelsi Martini.

“Brea, Abi, Quinn, Maci and Macy are all seniors who were vital to our success last year,” Sergeant said. “Kelsi is a junior who was all-section last year and provided us with versatility as her game progressed. Rian Zutter and Kessa Eggert, also juniors, were members of last year's varsity and will be counted on to contribute this year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season, the Patriots were defeated by St. Cloud Cathedral 11-2 in the section championship game as Peqout Lakes finished 10-0 in the Mid-State and 22-5 overall.

Geschwill was a co-most valuable player for the Patriots last spring. She also received the “Golden Glove” award for fielding. Geschwill, Eckes, Maci and Kelsi Martini and Martin were All-Mid-State Conference selections while Geschwill, Morgan Eckes and Kelsi Martini were all-section players. Pequot Lakes earned the Academic Gold Award for having a team grade-point average of 3.67.

Monica Sergent, Chad Rudbeck and Kenzie Nelson are assistant coaches for the Patriots, who were scheduled to open the season by hosting Foley Monday, April 3.

Read more Pequot Lakes Softball news

By Peter Mohs
What To Read Next
PRB Softball.JPG
Prep
Softball: Young players will be key for PR-B softball team
April 10, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
Track&Field Girls.jpg
Prep
Track and Field: Patriots hope to continue successful tradition at state
April 09, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
PRB Track.JPG
Prep
Track and Field: Tigers combine for 16 letterwinners in track
April 09, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Subsections 2023.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes speech team takes second at subsections
April 10, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
040723-last-windrow-rural-free-delivery.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: He delivered more than just the mail to our rural farm
April 08, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
Julie Tesch.jpg
Local
Future of Rural Minnesota is topic of Rosenmeier Forum on April 12 in Brainerd
April 09, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
022622-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: April 8, 2023
April 08, 2023 05:57 AM