Softball: Patriots win six of seven

FRAZEE — Kaitlyn Geschwill struck out 14 in five innings to earn her ninth no-hitter of her career in a 16-0 win for the Pequot Lakes Patriots over the Frazee Hornets Saturday, May 6, at the Frazee Tournament.

Kessa Eggert led the Patriots at the plate and she recorded three hits including a double and two RBIs. Abi Martin went 2-for-2 with three runs scored. Maci Martini ripped a triple.

Martini tallied two hits for the Patriots as they suffered their first loss of the year to DGF 5-0 in their second game Saturday.

Geschwill got the loss and ripped a double.

Game One

Pequot Lakes 16 12 1

Frazee 0 0 3

WP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. 2B: PL-Kessa Eggert. 3B: PL-Maci Martini.

Game Two

Pequot Lakes 0 4 2

DGF 5 7 1

LP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. 2B: PL-Kaitlyn Geschwill. Overall: PL 10-1.

Patriots power past Pillager

PILLAGER — Geschwill struck out 10 and scattered three hits and one walk to pitch the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a 12-0 victory over Pillager Thursday, May 4.

Abi Martin went 2-4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs. Brea Eckes was 2-4 with two runs and Geschwill doubled for the 9-0 Patriots.

Pequot Lakes 12 8 1

Pillager 0 3 4

WP: Geshwell. LP: Joslynn Klein. 2B: PL-Abi Martin, Geschwill.

Pequot Lakes sweeps Park Rapids

PEQUOT LAKES — Geschwill picked up two wins after pitching two complete games.

She struck out 28 and allowed zero earned runs as the Pequot Lakes Patriots cruised to two victories over the Park Rapids Panthers in a Mid-State Conference doubleheader Tuesday, May 2.

Geschwill went 3-for-3 with a home run in the Game One 9-1 victory.

Kessa Eggert totaled five hits across the two games as she went 5-7 with three runs, four RBIs and three doubles.

Martin also tallied three doubles, including two in the Game Two 6-0 win.

Martini and Rian Zutter each doubled for the Patriots who improved their record to 8-0 overall.

Game One

Park Rapids 1 2 2

Pequot Lakes 9 12 2

WP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. LP: Chloe Tretbar. 2B: Abi Martin, Maci Martini,. 3B: Kessa Eggert. HR: Kaitlyn Geschwill.

Game Two

Pequot Lakes 6 9 0

Park Rapids 0 2 3

WP: Geschwill. LP: Ali Roberts. 2B: Abi Martin (2), Kessa Eggert (2), Rian Zutter.

Pequot Lakes notches sweep

PEQUOT LAKES — Geschwill recorded two wins and collected three hits in Game One as Pequot Lakes defeated Foley 11-1 and Royalton 12-1 on Monday, May 1.

Geschwill pitched six innings against the Falcons and allowed one hit with no earned runs in the 11-1 victory. She also notched a triple and scored three runs with an RBI. Abi Martin also went 3-4 with four RBIs. Martin and Kessa Eggert each doubled.

Geschwill pitched five innings in Game Two, a 12-1 Pequot Lakes win, where she struck out 11 and gave up just three hits with no earned runs.

Martini went 3-3 including a double, two runs and three RBIs. Martin also finished 3-3 with two runs scored and three RBI. Georgia James added a double as the Patriots moved to 6-0.

Game One

Foley 1 1 3

Pequot Lakes 11 10 1

WP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. LP: Pozeski. 2B: PR-Abi Martin, Kessa Eggert. 3B: PR-Geschwill.

Game Two

Royalton 1 3 1

Pequot Lakes 12 15 0

WP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. LP: Rachel Cekalla. 2B: PR-Maci Martini, Georgia James.