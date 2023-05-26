99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Softball: Patriots top Staples-Motley to advance

Pequot Lakes Softball

Optic yellow softball on grass
Optic yellow softball on grass
Eric Hood - stock.adobe.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — Kaitlyn Geschwill struck out 13 batters and recorded her 14th career shutout as the Patriot softball team topped the Staples-Motley Cardinals 15-0 in the opening round of the postseason Monday, May 22.

Kessa Eggert led the way for the Patriots, recording two triples and batting in four runs.

The Patriots were scheduled to continue postseason play in Waite Park on Tuesday, May 23.

Patriots 11, Thunder 0

OSAKIS — Geschwill became the Pequot Lakes Patriots career strikeout leader with 582 strikeouts after posting 12 strikeouts in an 11-0 win over the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Thunder and 18 strikeouts in a 5-0 win over the Osakis Silverstreaks Friday, May 19.

Geschwill.jpg
Kaitlyn Geschwill
Contributed

Geschwill twirled her 13th career no-hitter in Game One against LPGE while also finishing 3-for-3 with a triple and four runs scored.

Brea Eckes and Georgia James each added two hits in Game One.

Geschwill passed Kathryn Miska for the all-time record with her third strikeout of the first inning. She allowed just two hits in Game Two.

Geschwill went 3-4 with a double and two runs scored and Kelsi Martini added a double for the Patriots as they finished the regular season with an 18-2 record.

Game One

Pequot Lakes 11 12 0

Long Prairie-GE 0 0 1

WP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. 3B: PL-Geschwill.

Game Two

Pequot Lakes 5 7 0

Osakis 0 2 3

WP: Geschwill. 2B: PL-Kelsi Martini, Geschwill. Overall: PL 18-2.

Read more Pequot Lakes Softball news

Pequot Lakes 10, Milaca 1

MILACA — Geschwill recorded 17 strikeouts to pitch the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a 10-1 victory over Milaca Thursday, May 18.

Geschwill allowed one earned run on four hits and one walk over seven innings. She also had a triple and two hits.

Brea Eckes went 3-5 with three RBIs and Abi Martin and Maci Martini both notched two hits for Pequot.

Pequot Lakes 10 14 1

Milaca 1 4 4

WP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. LP: Ella James. 3B: PL-Geschwill. Overall: PL 16-2.

Patriots 11, Sauk Centre 0

SAUK CENTRE — Geschwill homered and pitched a five inning one-hitter to lead Pequot Lakes in an 11-0 win over Sauk Centre Monday, May 15.

Geschwill struck out 12 and didn’t walk a batter and allowed one hit.

Martin finished 4-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and three RBIs. Eckes doubled and went 3-4 with four runs scored.

Pequot Lakes 11 14 0

Sauk Centre 0 1 5

WP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. LP: Haley Hakanon. 2B: PL- Brea Eckes, Abi Martin (2), Quinn Trottier, Macy Jackson. 3B: . HR: PL-Geschwill.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
