Softball: Patriots top Pierz to advance to state

WAITE PARK — The Pequot Lakes softball team’s season ended in the section finals two seasons in 2021 and 2022. They made sure the third time was the charm.

The Patriots knocked off the top-seed Pierz Pioneers 1-0 and 3-0 after losing to them two days earlier to win the Section 6-2A title Thursday, June 1, and earn a spot in the Class 2A state tournament.

“‘Outstanding’ comes to mind,” head coach Bret Sergent said. “They played really well. Kaitlyn had 13 strikeouts in the first game and she carried us, but we got the breaks. In the second game, our defense came up big — our outfielders made some outstanding catches. Everything that could go right did go right. It was pretty exciting.”

Ace pitcher Kaitlyn Geschwill was in the circle for the entirety of both games, allowing just one hit in each game.

The Patriots needed to win both games to advance to state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They didn't seem real nervous,” Sergent said. “The moment wasn't too big. They just handled it. When you have six seniors, that really helps.”

Geschwill struck out 13 batters in game one. In the second, she struck out eight more. She also scored the lone run for the Patriots in game one.

In game two, offensive heroics came from Brea Eckes — who was 3-for-3 with an RBI, and was the only Patriot with multiple hits — and Maci Martini, who hit a two-run double.

“I'm just so proud of these girls and so happy for them,” Sergent said. “After two years of heartbreak at the end, and clawing back … They finished the job and it was against a really good Pierz team.

“If you listen to (interviews) with our players, they don’t talk about themselves,” Sergent said. “They talk about their teammates, and it's just so refreshing, in this day, to have that. It makes me proud to work with them.”

The victory in game one was also the 400th victory of Sergent’s coaching career.

“No. 400 was nice, but 401 was perfect,” Sergent said. “I’m more happy for those girls to get the feeling of going to state after two seasons in a row of getting so close. I couldn’t be prouder.”

The Patriots start the state tournament against top-ranked Le Sueur-Henderson on Thursday, June 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

Game One

Pequot Lakes 1 3 1

Pierz 0 1 2

WP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. LP: Frankie Seelen. 2B: Prz-Kendra Melby.

Game Two

Pierz 0 1 3

Pequot Lakes 3 3 0

WP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. LP: Frankie Seelen. 2B: PL-Maci Martini. Overall: Prz 23-3, PL 24-3. Next: Pequot Lakes in Class 2A State Quarterfinals at Caswell Park, North Mankato Thursday, June 8.

Patriots 3, Kimball 0

WAITE PARK — Geschwill struck out 16 and allowed two hits in a complete game shutout for the Pequot Lakes Patriots in their 3-0 win over the Kimball Cubs Wednesday, May 31, in the Section 6-2A loser’s bracket final.

Kelsi Martini went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs for the Patriots in the win.

Kimball 0 2 1

Pequot Lakes 3 5 1

WP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. 2B: PL-Brea Eckes, Kelsi Martini.

Pierz 2, Pequot Lakes 1

WAITE PARK — Frankie Seleen earned the win for the Pierz Pioneers as she struck out 16 in seven innings of work while giving up one hit and one run as they defeated the Pequot Lakes Patriots 2-1 in the Section 6-2A semifinal Tuesday, May 30.

Brittney Schommer tied the game for the Pierz Pioneers in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single before the Pioneers scored on a passed ball to take a 2-1 lead.

Geschwill was given the loss as she struck out 12 while giving up two runs and two hits for the Patriots.

Kessa Eggert recorded an RBI double in the top of the fifth for the Patriots’ lone run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pequot Lakes 1 1 0

Pierz 2 2 0

WP: Frankie Seleen. LP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. 2B: PL-Kessa Eggert.

Read more Pequot Lakes Softball news





Dan Determan, sports writer/staff writer, may be reached at 218-855-5879 or dan.determan@pineandlakes.com . Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Dan .