Softball: Patriots fall to Pierz in pitching dual

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes pitcher Kaitlyn Geschwill struck out 13 batters, but the Patriots fell to the Pierz Pioneers in a 3-0 pitching dual on Friday, May 12.

Geschwill allowed three runs, one earned, on four hits and three walks in what was just the second loss of the year for the Patriots.

Pierz pitcher Frankie Seelen scattered four hits over seven innings and struck out 10 for the complete-game shutout.

Pierz 3 4 0

Pequot Lakes 0 5 3

WP: Frankie Seelen. LP: Katelyn Geshwill. 3B: Prz-Kenra Melby. Overall: PL 14-2

Patriots sweep Lakers

DETROIT LAKES — Geschwill notched her 12th career no-hitter and her 500th career strikeout in a doubleheader sweep for Pequot Lakes over Detroit Lakes Thursday, May 11.

It was the third straight conference title for the Patriots, who have not lost a conference game since 2019.

Geschwill struck out 16 batters in seven innings of work to secure an 8-0 Pequot Lakes win in Game One. Abi Martin doubled and homered and Quinn Trottier finished 2-for-3.

Geschwill struck out another eight batters in the 14-1 Pequot Lakes win in Game Two. She became the second pitcher in Pequot Lakes history to hit the 500 strikeout mark.

Georgia James and Macy Jackson doubled. Rian Zutter tripled and Geschwill topped off her day with a home run.

Game One

Pequot Lakes 8 12 1

Detroit Lakes 0 0 1

WP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. 2B: PL-Abi Martin. HR: PL-Abby Martin

Game Two

Detroit Lakes 1 3 2

Pequot Lakes 14 9 0

WP: Geschwill. 2B: PL-Georgia James, Macy Jackson. 3B: PL-Rian Zutter. HR: PL-Geschwill.

Patriots sweep Cardinals

PEQUOT LAKES — Geschwill pitched a five inning no-hitter and a four inning no-hitter as the Pequot Lakes Patriots defeated the Staples-Motley Cardinals 10-0 and 15-0 in a Mid-State Conference game Tuesday, May 9.

Geschwill struck out 13 in the first game and seven in the second game as she walked just one in each game. She also recorded two hits in each game.

Maci Martini was 2-for-2 in the first game with two doubles and two RBIs while tallying two hits in the second game.

Martin was 2-2 with three runs and three RBIs in Game Two after doubling in the first game for the 12-1 Patriots.

Game One

Staples-Motley 0 0 1

Pequot Lakes 10 10 0

WP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. LP: Isabel Birkholtz. 2B: Martin, Maci Martini (2).

Game Two

Pequot Lakes 15 10 0

Staples-Motley 0 0 3

WP: Geschwill. LP: Emerson Bettis.