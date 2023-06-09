99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Softball: Patriots eliminated by Pipestone at state

Kaitlyn Geschwill struck out six. The Patriots finish 24-5

unnamed.jpg
The Patriot softball team warms up before taking on Pipestone Area on Thursday, June 8, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Today at 9:00 PM

NORTH MANKATO – The Pequot Lakes softball season came to an end in a 7-1 consolation bracket loss to the Pipestone Area Arrows in the State Class 2A Softball Tournament on Thursday, June 8.

“They came to play,” Patriot head coach Bret Sergent said. “When we hit the ball hard, they made some plays that kept us off the bases. They also put the ball in play against us, and we didn't make a couple of plays.”

Two crucial innings brought the Patriots' season to an end, as the Arrows managed to pick up three runs in both the second and fourth innings.

Pipestone took advantage of their speed on the base path, with several infield singles and bunts for hits chipping away at the Patriot defense. There were no extra-base hits in the game.

“When you get down here (to the state tournament), everybody is really good,” Sergeant said. “We just didn't really hit the ball today as well as we have in the past few games, but that's the way it goes."

The Arrow defense also played a key role, as leaping grabs from centerfielder Jadyn Kor and shortstop Kyla Hubbling robbed the Patriots of a few opportunities to rally.

Refusing to let her team give up, Kaitlyn Geschwill pitched all seven innings, throwing 136 pitches and striking out six batters after pitching a complete game Thursday morning against Le Sueur-Henderson. She also scored the team's lone run. Getting a base hit and taking advantage of a wild pitch before crossing the plate on a double steal in the third inning.

"I have been so proud of this team this whole year," Geschwill said of her teammates. "It has been an honor to play with each and every one of them, and I am just so happy and proud of how much they have improved. I'm just glad I got to experience this with all of them."

Brea Eckes led the Patriot offense, going 3-for-3 and being tagged out on the double steal that led to Geschwill scoring. Kessa Eggert and Alex Schmidtke also picked up hits for Pequot Lakes.

The Patriots finish the season 24-5, and part ways with six seniors.

"All six of them – They were all in the section championship games with us the past two years," Sergent said. "There was never any drama with them. They just lead by example. They picked each other up, and picked up the younger ones and taught them how to do things the right way. It is just a special group. All six of them are academic all-state ... They are just a wonderful group of players and they are a great part of the community.

Pipestone Area 7 9 1

Pequot Lakes 1 6 0

WP: PA-Mariah Moeller. LP: PL-Kaitlyn Geschwill

Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
