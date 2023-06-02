Softball: Patriots advance to section finals

The Pequot Lakes High School softball team defeated Kimball 3-0 Wednesday, May 31, and were to play Pierz at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 1, in Waite Park in the section finals.

On Thursday, May 25, Kaitlyn Geschwill struck out 17 in seven innings pitched and went 4-for-4 with two runs scored for the Pequot Lakes Patriots in their 6-5 win over the Albany Huskies in the Section 6-2A Championship Bracket Semifinals.

Kelsi Martini tallied three hits with Abi Martin and Georgia James each wrapping two hits.

James ripped the only extra-base hit for the Patriots for a double.

Pequot Lakes 6 12 1

Albany 5 8 4

WP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. 2B: PL-Georgia James.

Pequot Lakes 7, Melrose 1

WAITE PARK — Geschwill earned the win as she struck out 15 in seven innings while allowing one earned run as the No. 3 Pequot Lakes Patriots defeated the No. 6 Melrose Dutchmen 7-1 in the Section 6-2A Championship Quarterfinals Tuesday, May 23.

Brea Eckes led the Patriots at the plate after she went 3-for-3 with three runs and a double for the Patriots

Maci Martini, James and Quinn Trottier all recorded two hits and a double for the Patriots who with the win advanced to the Section 6-2A semifinals.

Melrose 1 3 1

Pequot Lakes 7 13 0

WP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. LP: Ellie Grieve. 2B: Eckes, Kelsi Martini, Maci Martini, Georgia James, Quinn Trottier.