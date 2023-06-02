99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Softball: Patriots advance to section finals

Kaitlyn Geschwill struck out 32 batters in two games

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

The Pequot Lakes High School softball team defeated Kimball 3-0 Wednesday, May 31, and were to play Pierz at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 1, in Waite Park in the section finals.

On Thursday, May 25, Kaitlyn Geschwill struck out 17 in seven innings pitched and went 4-for-4 with two runs scored for the Pequot Lakes Patriots in their 6-5 win over the Albany Huskies in the Section 6-2A Championship Bracket Semifinals.

Kelsi Martini tallied three hits with Abi Martin and Georgia James each wrapping two hits.

James ripped the only extra-base hit for the Patriots for a double.

Pequot Lakes 6 12 1

Albany 5 8 4

WP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. 2B: PL-Georgia James.

Pequot Lakes 7, Melrose 1

WAITE PARK — Geschwill earned the win as she struck out 15 in seven innings while allowing one earned run as the No. 3 Pequot Lakes Patriots defeated the No. 6 Melrose Dutchmen 7-1 in the Section 6-2A Championship Quarterfinals Tuesday, May 23.

Brea Eckes led the Patriots at the plate after she went 3-for-3 with three runs and a double for the Patriots

Maci Martini, James and Quinn Trottier all recorded two hits and a double for the Patriots who with the win advanced to the Section 6-2A semifinals.

Melrose 1 3 1

Pequot Lakes 7 13 0

WP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. LP: Ellie Grieve. 2B: Eckes, Kelsi Martini, Maci Martini, Georgia James, Quinn Trottier.

Read more Pequot Lakes Softball news

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
