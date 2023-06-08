99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Softball: Patriot softball team falls to top-ranked Giants in state quarterfinals

Kaitlyn Geschwill struck out five for the Patriots, team plays Pipestone next.

Pequot Lakes softball state 2023
The Patriot softball team warms up in the opening round of the state tournament on Thursday, June 8, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Today at 11:50 AM

MANKATO - It was a fast-paced pitchers' duel, but the Pequot Lakes softball team fell to the top-ranked Le Sueur-Henderson Giants 3-0 in the opening round of the State Class 2A softball tournament on Thursday, June 8.

Senior Kaitlyn Geschwill pitched all seven innings for the Patriots as she has all season, striking out five batters while allowing six hits and just one walk. However, one of those hits was a crucial two-run home run over the right field fence by Le Sueur-Henderson shortstop Rhyan Fritz.

Her pitching counterpart, Le Sueur-Henderson's Chloe Brandt, struck out 11 while allowing just two hits. She had a no-hitter going through five innings.

"They are a great team, but Kaitlyn pitched well," head Bret Sergent said. "They got a couple of hits together, and we didn't. We had a few hits late but we couldn't string anything together, and that was the difference.

The Patriot defense made it through the first inning largely unscathed, but a walk to Giants' Morgan Gregersen was followed by a sacrifice bunt by Kelsey Wetzel and a stolen base by Gregersen put a runner on third base for the Giants in the second, allowing ____ Wilbright to knock in a run on the Giants' second hit of the game.

In the third inning, Le Sueur-Henderson eighth-grader Teagan Graham hit a base hit up the middle and Fritz followed up on the next pitch with a towering shot over the right field to make the score 3-0.

Geschwill had one of the Patriots' two base hits. The other came from third baseman Abi Martin in the seventh inning.

"We made some plays in the field, and we never quit," Sergent said. "It was a good ball game."

The Patriots now move on to the consolation bracket, where they will face Pipestone at 3:45 p.m.

"We want to play another game tomorrow," Sergent said. "Every team down here is very similar, and they all have good pitchers. You have to string a couple of hits together and maybe get a bounce here and there. Anything can happen."

Pequot Lakes 0 2 0

Le Sueur-Henderson 3 6 1

WP: LSH-Chloe Brandt. LP: PL-Kaitlyn Geschwill

Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
