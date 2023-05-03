Softball: Geschwill pitches 4 wins, hits a career mark for Patriots

CROSBY — Kaitlyn Geschwill pitched a combined 12 innings and finished with two wins and 24 strikeouts and also picked up her 100th career hit to lead Pequot Lakes to a 9-0, 24-0 Mid-State Conference sweep of Crosby-Ironton Thursday, April 27.

In Game One, Geschwill struck out 16 and allowed just one hit and no walks.

Maci Martini was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, two runs and four RBIs. Abi Martin was 2-3 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs and Kelsi Martini and Kessa Eggert both finished with two hits.

In Game Two, Geschwill struck out eight and allowed one hit and no walks. She also finished with three doubles and five hits total to become the sixth Patriot to reach 100 career hits. She added four runs and four RBIs.

Abi Martin was 5-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, four runs and six RBIs. Maci Martini was 4-for-4 with two doubles, four runs and three RBIs and Kelsi Martini was 3-for-5 with a double, triple, four runs and three RBIs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Game One

Pequot Lakes 9 13 1

Crosby-Ironton 0 1 1

WP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. LP: Tori Oehrlein. 2B: PL-Geschwill, Kelsi Martini, Maci Martini 2, Macy Jackson 2. HR: PL-Maci Martini, Abi Martin.

Game Two

Crosby-Ironton 0 1 3

Pequot Lakes 24 24 0

WP: Geschwill. LP: Brynn Hollenhorst. 2B: PL-Geschwill 3, Kelsi Martini, Maci Martini 2, Abi Martin 2, Rian Zutter, Macy Jackson. 3B: PL-Kelsi Martini. HR: PL-Martin. Conference: CI 1-5, PL 4-0. Overall: CI 1-6, PL 4-0.

Pequot Lakes sweeps Aitkin

PEQUOT LAKES — Geschwill combined for 28 strikeouts, no walks and two hits as the Patriots defeated the Aitkin Gobblers 8-0 and 10-0 in a Mid-State Conference doubleheader Tuesday, April 25.

In Game One, Geschwill went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and four RBIs while Georgia James went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and one RBI.

In Game Two, Geschwill went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI while Tessa Eggert hit a two-run single.

Game One

Aitkin 0 1 2

Pequot Lakes 8 10 1

WP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. LP: Kendall Ratz. 2B: P-Geshwell (2).

Game Two

Pequot Lakes 10 8 0

Aitkin 0 1 5

WP: Geschwell. LP: Sienna Melz. Geschwill. Conference: A 2-2, PL 2-0. Overall: A 4-2, PL 2-0.