Softball: Geschwill named MVP for Pequot Lakes softball team
Ace pitcher pitched every inning for the Patriots
PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes Patriot softball team celebrated a successful season that culminated in a state tournament appearance at its year-end banquet Monday, June 19.
Ace pitcher Kaitlyn Geschwill was named the team’s most valuable player. The senior and four-year letterwinner pitched every inning for the Patriots — earning all-state, all-section, all-conference and academic all-state honors along the way.
Senior Abi Martin was recognized for having the top batting average, hitting .517 on the season. She also earned all-state honors as did Maci Martini.
Kessa Eggert was named the team’s most improved player and received the Patriot Award.
Members of the all-Section 6-2A team are Geschwill, Brea Eckes and Maci Martini. On the all-Mid-State Conference Team, the three were joined by Martin, Eggert and Kelsi Martini.
Academic all-state honors went to Geschwill, Eckes, Martin, Macy Jackson, Quinn Trottier, Maci Martini and Kelsi Martini.
Golden Glove awards went to Geschwill, Eckes and the Martini sisters.
As a team, the Patriots earned a Team Academic “Gold” award, with an average GPA of 3.79.
