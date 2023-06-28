Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Softball: Geschwill named MVP for Pequot Lakes softball team

Ace pitcher pitched every inning for the Patriots

PL Softball Awards.jpg
Patriot softball's academic all-state athletes pose with their awards Monday, June 19, 2023. From left are Abi Martin, Quinn Trottier, Maci Martini, Brea Eckes, Kaitlyn Geschwill and Macy Jackson.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes Patriot softball team celebrated a successful season that culminated in a state tournament appearance at its year-end banquet Monday, June 19.

Ace pitcher Kaitlyn Geschwill was named the team’s most valuable player. The senior and four-year letterwinner pitched every inning for the Patriots — earning all-state, all-section, all-conference and academic all-state honors along the way.

Read more Pequot Lakes Softball news

Senior Abi Martin was recognized for having the top batting average, hitting .517 on the season. She also earned all-state honors as did Maci Martini.

Kessa Eggert was named the team’s most improved player and received the Patriot Award.

Members of the all-Section 6-2A team are Geschwill, Brea Eckes and Maci Martini. On the all-Mid-State Conference Team, the three were joined by Martin, Eggert and Kelsi Martini.

Academic all-state honors went to Geschwill, Eckes, Martin, Macy Jackson, Quinn Trottier, Maci Martini and Kelsi Martini.

Golden Glove awards went to Geschwill, Eckes and the Martini sisters.

As a team, the Patriots earned a Team Academic “Gold” award, with an average GPA of 3.79.

