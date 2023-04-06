50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
PR-B returns six golfers after placing 2nd at section

Pine River-Backus Girls' Golf

PRB Golf.JPG
The Pine River-Backus girls' and boys' golf teams. Front row, from left: Ava Hansen and Olivia Watson. Middle row: Lily Barchus, Lyric Aulie, Ayla Richards and Jovi Borland. Back row: Kassidy Bristow, Hannah Barchus, Joe Zaczkowski, Cate Travis, Isaiah Aulie, Katlyn Burns, Gavin Tulenchik and Molly Lupella.
Ashley Smith / Echo Journal Correspondent
By Peter Mohs
Today at 4:57 PM

PINE RIVER — The Pine River-Backus girls’ golf team returns six letterwinners from a squad that finished second in both the Section 7A and the Northern Pines Conference team standings.

Returning letterwinners are juniors Cate Travis and Hannah Barchus; and sophomores Kassidy Bristow, Ava Hansen, Ayla Richards and Molly Lupella. Some younger players who could contribute are Joy Barland, Katlyn Burns, Oliva Watson, Lynn Aulie and Lily Barchus.

“We have a number of experienced players who may again impact the results of our team,” said PR-B girls’ coach Mark Gonnion. “Cate (Travis) and Hannah (Barchus) will apply their leadership and experience toward the development of the young players. Kassidy (Bristow) also returns with both experience and competitiveness. We should do well in both conference and section play.”

At last year’s Class A state meet, Travis finished 38th place with a two-day score of 199 while Barchus, playing in her third trip to state, carded a two-day total of 233 to finish 77th.

Rick Aulie is an assistant coach for the Tigers, who are scheduled to open the season at the Pequot Lakes Invitational Thursday, April 13, at Crosswoods Golf Course in Crosslake.

