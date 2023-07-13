Pine River roper competes at national rodeo

PERRY, Georgia — Brea Richards of Pine River competed at the National Junior High Finals Rodeo in Perry, Georgia, during the week of Sunday, June 18, and came home with a top 10 finish.

The Pine River-Backus freshman managed to secure a 10th-place finish in girls goat tying at the event, winning a college scholarship and a “World Finals Top 10” belt buckle in the process.

She also finished 52nd in girls breakaway roping and 80th in barrel racing, competing against upward of 200 girls in each event.

The top four kids in each event from each state – along with Canada, Australia and Mexico – qualify for the National Junior High Finals Rodeo. Richards secured her position at the national event by winning the state title in goat tying while also finishing third at state in barrel racing and breakaway roping. She also earned fourth place in team roping.

